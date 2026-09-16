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Why I took off Vinicius Jr against Elche — Jose Mourinho explains

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:27 - 16 September 2026
Jose Mourinho has explained his decision to substitute Vinicius Junior during Real Madrid’s dramatic 3-2 La Liga win over Elche on Tuesday night.
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The Brazilian forward, who was mourning the death of his bodyguard, was replaced by Brahim Diaz in the 68th minute with the score at 2-0.

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Madrid had taken the lead through a Matias Dituro own goal and a Kylian Mbappe strike, only for Elche to fight back and level through Abiel Osorio and Fer Nino.

Substitute Carlos Espi then scored a 91st-minute winner to secure the points.

Mourinho praised Vinicius’ contribution despite the early withdrawal.

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“Vinicius Jr did a great job defensively; he helped us a lot,” the Real Madrid manager said.

“He was very tired at the end, that’s why I subbed him out.”

The Portuguese coach also noted that he made changes while the score was still 2-0 because he sensed his side were beginning to lose control of the game.

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Fresh legs in attack, including the introduction of Jude Bellingham and Espi, ultimately proved decisive.

Vinicius has endured a mixed start to the season under Mourinho, with just one goal and two assists in 7 games, but the winger remains a vital part of the Los Blancos' attack, especially after signing a mammoth new 6-year deal.

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