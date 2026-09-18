Ronaldo named in Portugal squad as retirement looms for all-time top scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Portugal's latest squad as the 41-year-old record goalscorer prepares for the final chapter of his international career.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Portugal’s latest squad as the legendary forward edges closer to the end of his international career.

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The 41-year-old remains Portugal’s all-time leading scorer, but his days with the Selecao are now firmly numbered after he confirmed the 2026 World Cup will be his final major tournament.

Ronaldo leads Portugal’s attacking options

Ronaldo headlines a strong Portugal squad that also includes Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva of Real Madrid and Chelsea winger Pedro Neto. Rafael Leão, João Félix, Gonçalo Ramos, Francisco Conceição and Fábio Silva provide further attacking options for Portugal.

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The squad also features Manchester City defender Rúben Dias, Barcelona full-back João Cancelo and Paris Saint-Germain duo Nuno Mendes and João Neves, while Vitinha and Benfica midfielder Palhinha are among the midfield selections.

In goal, Diogo Costa, Rui Patrício and Samuel Soares have been selected, with Sporting CP, Benfica and Porto players making up much of the defensive contingent.

Ronaldo’s continued presence comes despite the growing focus on his international farewell. The Al Nassr forward has scored 146 goals in 233 appearances for Portugal, making him the all-time top scorer in men’s international football.

Portugal farewell could come in Lisbon

Although Ronaldo'ss sister announced that the 2026 World Cup would be his final tournament appearance for the national team, he is still yet to confirm his international retirement.

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The veteran forward is expected to play his farewell game for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League match against Wales staged in his hometown of Lisbon during the September-October international break.

That would give Portuguese supporters the chance to say goodbye to a player who has been central to the national team for more than two decades.

Ronaldo made his Portugal debut in 2003 and has since become the country's most capped player and record goalscorer, while also winning Euro 2016 as well as the 2019, and 2025 UEFA Nations League.