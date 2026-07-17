Ronaldo reportedly sets date for international retirement after World Cup disappointment

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to announce his international retirement

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly finalised the date for his official retirement from international football, according to prominent Portuguese business agents via reporter Mohammed Awaad.

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The news comes in the immediate wake of the veteran forward concluding his historic, final tournament appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a quarterfinal defeat to Spain.

A Sentimental Homecoming in Lisbon

The iconic forward is set to pull on the famous red and green jersey for the final time this September during an upcoming UEFA Nations League fixture against Wales.

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In a poetic gesture, the highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at Lisbon's iconic Estádio José Alvalade.

The choice of venue holds immense sentimental value for the global superstar, as it is the exact stadium where Ronaldo initially launched his professional career as a teenager before conquering the footballing world.

The End of an Unparalleled Era

The impending departure marks the end of arguably the most dominant individual run in the history of international football.

Ronaldo walks away from the global stage having utterly rewritten the record books, leaving behind a monumental legacy that includes 233 international caps and an astonishing 146 goals for his country.

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Beyond the staggering individual numbers, the forward successfully anchored his nation's golden generation, famously guiding Portugal to their historic Euro 2016 triumph and lifting two memorable UEFA Nations League trophies.