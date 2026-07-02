Advertisement

‘This is his last dance’ – Ronaldo’s sister confirms Portugal legend will retire after World Cup

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:55 - 02 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has revealed that the 2026 World Cup will be the last for the Portugal captain
Advertisement

Katia Aveiro, the sister of Cristiano Ronaldo, has revealed that the legendary forward’s historic international career with Portugal is drawing to a definitive close.

Advertisement

The stunning admission came ahead of the Seleção's highly anticipated World Cup Round of 32 clash against Croatia in Toronto.

Family Backs Captain Amid Looming International Farewell

Speaking to broadcasters on the ground in Canada, Aveiro expressed immense pride and gratitude at being able to support her brother during what has become an emotionally charged tournament run.

Advertisement

She framed the high-stakes knockout showdown against Croatia as a poetic milestone, describing it as "the last dance" for both Ronaldo and Croatian maestro Luka Modrić, as both iconic players reach the final chapter of their international journeys.

Confirming that she has concrete knowledge regarding the 41-year-old’s post-tournament plans, Aveiro told SportTV, “Enjoy it while it lasts. It's ending soon. The info I have, from a reliable source… this is his LAST DANCE.”

Ronaldo Bracing For Final Farewell

While Aveiro's reliable inside information confirms that the 2026 World Cup will serve as Ronaldo's curtain call with the national team, she was quick to clarify that fans do not need to panic just yet, insisting that the final farewell will not be happening in this specific round against Croatia.

Advertisement

The Al-Nassr star’s sister also took the opportunity to fiercely hit back at the wave of media criticism Ronaldo has faced in North America regarding his mobility and tactical fit under Roberto Martínez.

Defending her brother's legacy, Aveiro firmly stated that anyone who fails to appreciate the veteran forward simply "doesn't understand football", reiterating that the entire Aveiro family stands firmly behind the captain as he aims to push Portugal deep into his final global showcase.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Colombia vs Ghana 2026 World Cup R32 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Black stars to shine bright in Kansas?
2026 FIFA World Cup
03.07.2026
Colombia vs Ghana 2026 World Cup R32 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Black stars to shine bright in Kansas?
‘This is his last dance’ – Ronaldo’s sister confirms Portugal legend will retire after World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
02.07.2026
‘This is his last dance’ – Ronaldo’s sister confirms Portugal legend will retire after World Cup
Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni|| Imago
2026 FIFA World Cup
02.07.2026
'They are not here by chance' – Argentina boss Scaloni refuses to underestimate Cape Verde
Unbeaten Yamal equals Super Eagles legend Okocha with iconic World Cup milestone
2026 FIFA World Cup
02.07.2026
Unbeaten Yamal equals Super Eagles legend Okocha with iconic World Cup milestone
Unai Simon surpasses Casillas, Italian legend to set new world record in Spain’s win over Austria
2026 FIFA World Cup
02.07.2026
Unai Simon surpasses Casillas, Italian legend to set new world record in Spain’s win over Austria
2026 World Cup: Two Nigerians sent packing as Lamine and Cubarsi equal Pele in Spain win over Austria
2026 FIFA World Cup
02.07.2026
2026 World Cup: Two Nigerians sent packing as Lamine and Cubarsi equal Pele in Spain win over Austria