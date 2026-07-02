‘This is his last dance’ – Ronaldo’s sister confirms Portugal legend will retire after World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has revealed that the 2026 World Cup will be the last for the Portugal captain

Katia Aveiro, the sister of Cristiano Ronaldo, has revealed that the legendary forward’s historic international career with Portugal is drawing to a definitive close.

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The stunning admission came ahead of the Seleção's highly anticipated World Cup Round of 32 clash against Croatia in Toronto.

Family Backs Captain Amid Looming International Farewell

Speaking to broadcasters on the ground in Canada, Aveiro expressed immense pride and gratitude at being able to support her brother during what has become an emotionally charged tournament run.

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She framed the high-stakes knockout showdown against Croatia as a poetic milestone, describing it as "the last dance" for both Ronaldo and Croatian maestro Luka Modrić, as both iconic players reach the final chapter of their international journeys.

🚨 BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo to retire from international football with Portugal after the World Cup, his sister Katia says.



“Enjoy it while it lasts. It's ending soon. The info I have, from a reliable source… this is his LAST DANCE”, told SportTV. pic.twitter.com/3WbtZgEHrH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2026

Confirming that she has concrete knowledge regarding the 41-year-old’s post-tournament plans, Aveiro told SportTV, “Enjoy it while it lasts. It's ending soon. The info I have, from a reliable source… this is his LAST DANCE.”

Ronaldo Bracing For Final Farewell

While Aveiro's reliable inside information confirms that the 2026 World Cup will serve as Ronaldo's curtain call with the national team, she was quick to clarify that fans do not need to panic just yet, insisting that the final farewell will not be happening in this specific round against Croatia.

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The Al-Nassr star’s sister also took the opportunity to fiercely hit back at the wave of media criticism Ronaldo has faced in North America regarding his mobility and tactical fit under Roberto Martínez.