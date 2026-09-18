NPFL: Battle of the Boys — Why Ikorodu City vs Barau FC Is a Tough Call

Two ambitious clubs, three points separating them, and a fierce battle for Continental tickets under the Lagos sun.

Only three points separate the two teams on the log, with high-flying visitors Barau FC sitting second with seven points, while host Ikorodu City occupy fifth place with four points.

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Home side Ikorodu City are prepared to unleash their newly invited national team stars following a historic week of recognition from Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle.

While historic head-to-head records heavily favour the home side in this intense rivalry, Ikorodu will have to handle the match without their former chief destroyers.

The Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, is about to witness an absolute tactical war as fifth-placed Ikorodu City host second-placed Barau FC in Matchweek 4.

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Separated by just three points, the Oga Boys and the Maliya Boys are both aggressively chasing Continental football dreams.

With Ikorodu boasting two freshly minted national team call-ups and Barau defending an unbeaten record, predicting a winner in this fierce 'Boys Derby' is an incredibly tough call.

UP NEXT: We host the Maliya Boys at the Arena tomorrow.



🆚 Barau FC

🗓️ Sat, Sept 19

⏰ 4PM

🏟️ Onikan Stadium



Get Tickets via link: https://t.co/yLaQgzhsKv#NPFL27 | MD4#OgaBoys <> #WeAreIkoroduCity pic.twitter.com/UPlu8WApFP — IkoroduCityFC (@IkoroduCityFC) September 18, 2026

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High stakes and African dreams in Onikan

Forget early-season caution; Matchweek 4 is throwing us straight into the deep end with a fixture that has "instant classic" written all over it.

The Oga Boys of Ikorodu (4 points) and the Maliya Boys of Barau (7 points) are not your regular mid-table sides trying to survive relegation.

Umar Dan’azumi celebrates with his Ikorodu City teammatess.

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Both are highly ambitious clubs with their sights set squarely on the glamorous bright lights of the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup.

Barau fly into Lagos as the league's ultimate road warriors, boasting two wins and an away draw from their opening three games.

Barau FC

They know exactly how to grind out results on enemy territory, making them a nightmare visitor for any home side.

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Unleashing the newly-minted Super Eagles revelations

But if Barau think they are walking into an easy Lagos welcome, they need to think again.

Ikorodu City are notorious for being absolutely ruthless on their home turf, and this time, they have an extra spring in their step.

Ikorodu City and Super Eagles goalkeeper Michael Atata is expected to man the posts for the hosts.

The hosts are set to unleash goalkeeper Michael Atata and midfield dynamo Aderemi Adeoye, the two star players who just earned career-defining call-ups to Eric Chelle's latest Super Eagles squad.

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Stepping onto the Onikan pitch as full-fledged national team players, they will be highly motivated to put on a show.

Aderemi Adeoye of Ikorodu City.

With a loud home crowd backing them, Ikorodu have the emotional edge, but breaking down a disciplined Barau side will be an entirely different challenge.

History favours the hosts but the script has changed

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If you look at the history books, the data leans heavily toward a home victory. In the short history of this fixture, the home team has always walked away with all three points, including Ikorodu’s comfortable 2-0 masterclass the last time they met in Lagos.

Same venue. Same opponents. Different season… but the memories hit the same.



Ayomide Cole sealed the deal last time we hosted Barau FC in #NPFL26



Back at the Arena this Saturday - let’s write a new chapter. Who’s ready? #NPFL27 | MD4#OgaBoys <> #WeAreIkoroduCityFC pic.twitter.com/94kQAp3T43 — IkoroduCityFC (@IkoroduCityFC) September 18, 2026

However, calling this match is tough because the script has completely changed. The dynamic duo who wreaked absolute havoc on the Maliya Boys in that last victory, Joseph Arumala and Ayomide Cole, have both packed their bags and left the club.