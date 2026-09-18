Everytime Nigeria have beaten England in football (Full list)

A comprehensive record of each victory a Nigerian national secured over England.

For a fixture with so much cultural weight — colonial history, the huge Nigerian diaspora in England, decades of Nigerian talent developing in the English game — Nigeria and England have actually met far less often than people assume, and Nigeria's wins are rarer still.

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The rivalry resurfaced on September 17, 2026, when the Falconets defeated England 3-0, eliminating them from the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland.

The victory for Falconets was only the fifth time Nigeria had won against England at any level of the game, senior men, senior women, and all youth grades.

Here is the complete record, in chronological order:

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England 0 vs 1 Super Falcons (2002)

The Super Falcons secured Nigeria's first victory over an English national side during a summer tour on July 23, 2002.

Following a 3-2 defeat to England during the group stages of the 1995 FIFA Women's World Cup, Nigeria exacted revenge in an international friendly at Carrow Road in Norwich.

Florence Omagbemi, who won the African Women's Championship with Nigeria in 1998, 2000, 2002, and 2004, scored the decisive goal to hand the visitors a 1-0 victory against Hope Powell's England squad.

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England 0 vs 3 Super Falcons (2004)

Nigeria returned to English soil two years later and delivered a commanding performance in an international friendly on April 22, 2004.

Playing at the Madejski Stadium in Reading in front of over 4,000 spectators, Rita Nwadike opened the scoring against the run of play in the first half.

Perpetual Nkwocha, who would go on to become Nigeria’s record scorer with 80 goals, compounded Lionesses woes, netting a second-half brace to condemn England to a 3-0 defeat.

Flying Eagles 1 vs 0 England (2011)

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The Flying Eagles recorded Nigeria's first and only male victory over England during the Round of 16 at the 2011 FIFA U-20 World Cup on August 10, 2011.

The two nations met at the Estadio Centenario in Armenia, Colombia, with a quarter-final berth at stake. Following a goalless first half, Edafe Egbedi converted a 52nd-minute strike to secure a 1-0 victory for Nigeria.

Nigeria celebrating victory over England during the 2011 FIFA U-20 World Cup || Image credit: Imago

The result eliminated an England U-20 side featuring future Premier League players like Saido Berahino and Callum McManaman from the tournament.

Falconets 2 vs 1 England (2014)

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The Falconets ended England's campaign at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup during a decisive Group C fixture on August 14, 2014.

Mo Marley's England side required a victory at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada, to advance and took the lead through Nikita Parris in the fifth minute.

Asisat Oshoala with the U20 World Cup Golden Ball | Imago

Loveth Ayila equalised for Nigeria in the 41st minute with a long-range effort. Asisat Oshoala, who subsequently won the Player of the Tournament, converted a 59th-minute penalty to secure a 2-1 comeback victory and eliminate the English side.

Falconets 3 vs 0 England (2026)

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Nigeria continued their youth dominance over England during the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland on September 17, 2026.

Tosin Rafiu provided Nigeria with an early advantage, opening the scoring in the eighth minute. England were awarded a penalty in the 34th minute, but Nigeria captain and goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma saved Rachel Maltby's effort to preserve the lead.

Nigeria Falconets beat England 3-0 to reach U20 quarterfinal

The Falconets capitalised in the second half, with goals from Janet Akekoromowei and Mary Mamudu securing a 3-0 victory to eliminate Lydia Bedford's England squad and advance to the quarter-finals.

Super Eagles failure

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The Super Eagles, Nigeria's senior men's team, have never defeated England in their three historical meetings.

The Three Lions secured a 1-0 friendly victory at Wembley in November 1994, played out a 0-0 draw in the group stages of the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Osaka, and claimed a 2-1 friendly win at Wembley ahead of the 2018 World Cup.