Nigeria has produced some of the most talented and entertaining footballers the world has ever seen.

The Super Eagles have dazzled on the biggest stages, from World Cups to the Africa Cup of Nations, and the players who have worn that green shirt with the most distinction represent a remarkable cross-section of skill, power, and personality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With VB ZA markets reflecting the growing global profile of African football, here is a look at five of the greatest Nigerians to have graced the game.

Nwankwo Kanu

Widely regarded as the greatest Nigerian footballer of all time, Nwankwo Kanu's career was defined by an extraordinary combination of technical brilliance and remarkable resilience.

He won the FIFA U-17 World Cup with Nigeria in 1993, scored the golden goal at the 1996 Olympics to claim gold, and went on to win the UEFA Champions League with Ajax, the UEFA Cup with Inter Milan, two Premier League titles, and three FA Cups with Arsenal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His career appeared to be over before it had truly begun when a serious heart defect was discovered in 1996, requiring open-heart surgery, but he returned to football and reached new heights.

At Portsmouth in his 30s, he scored double figures in the league and led the club to their first major trophy in 58 years. Few careers in African football have been as decorated, or as improbable.

Rashidi Yekini

Rashidi Yekini remains Nigeria's all-time leading goalscorer with 37 goals in 58 appearances, a record that has stood since his retirement and has only recently begun to be threatened by Victor Osimhen's emergence.

Known as The Goal Father, his physical presence, movement, and clinical finishing made him one of the most feared strikers in African football throughout the late 1980s and 1990s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was the top scorer and best player at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations, which Nigeria won, and that same year he wrote himself into World Cup history by scoring Nigeria's first ever goal at the tournament against Bulgaria, his famous celebration clutching the net in disbelief becoming one of the most enduring images in the competition's history. He was a player of brutal efficiency and singular purpose, and his legacy has never faded.

Jay-Jay Okocha

Arguably the most naturally gifted footballer Nigeria has ever produced, Jay-Jay Okocha was a player who made the impossible look routine. His dribbling, his flair, and his ability to humiliate defenders with a smile on his face made him one of the most entertaining players of his generation anywhere in the world.

He starred at the 1994 and 1998 World Cups, won the Africa Cup of Nations and Olympic gold with Nigeria, and was named in Pele's list of the 125 greatest living footballers in 2004.

He played for Eintracht Frankfurt, PSG, and Bolton Wanderers, where he became a cult hero. He scored 14 goals in 75 international appearances, but statistics alone cannot capture what Okocha meant to Nigerian football or to the global game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Obi Mikel

John Obi Mikel's legacy is sometimes undervalued because of the position he played and the understated way he played it, but his record speaks for itself. He earned 91 caps for Nigeria across a 14-year international career, leading the Super Eagles to AFCON glory in 2013 and winning a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics.

At Chelsea, where he spent 11 years, he won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, and the UEFA Champions League in 2012. He was the engine that allowed more celebrated players around him to function, a midfield general who quietly dictated games and provided the platform for those around him to shine. Nigeria have not produced a more consistent performer at the highest level of club football.

Victor Osimhen

The heir to Yekini's throne and the most complete Nigerian striker the sport has seen. Osimhen led Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years in 2022-23, finishing as the league's top scorer with 26 goals and winning both the Serie A Player of the Year and African Footballer of the Year awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Virgin Bet tracking his every move in the transfer market, he has since become one of the most prolific strikers in European football at Galatasaray, and his 22 goals in 35 Nigeria appearances already place him in the conversation for Yekini's all-time scoring record.