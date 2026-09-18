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People talk about it — Mbappe defends €140M signing after 1 G/A in 6 games

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:02 - 18 September 2026
Kylian Mbappe has publicly defended Real Madrid’s record signing Yan Diomande amid growing scrutiny over the teenager’s slow start.
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The 19-year-old Ivorian winger arrived from RB Leipzig in a deal worth up to €140 million this summer, making him the most expensive signing in Real Madrid’s history.

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However, Diomande has struggled to secure a regular starting place under José Mourinho and has managed just one goal contribution, an assist for Mbappé, in his first six appearances.

Speaking to AS, Mbappe insisted the quality is already clear and called for patience.“You can clearly see the quality! We will try to protect him,” the French star said.

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“People talk a lot during matches, about the €140 million transfer fee and all that. He has already shown that he has what it takes.”

Mbappé added that the club is deliberately managing the young forward’s workload as he adapts to the intensity of life at the Bernabéu.

“He’s young, he’s 19, but the quality is there. We’re trying to protect him and all the players in the squad because ultimately we’re going to need everyone. A season is very long.”

Diomande’s limited minutes have fuelled debate about the size of the fee, especially with competition for attacking places fierce. The likes of Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, and the injured Rodrygo are all in competition for a starting place on the right wing.

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However, with 7 -8 months left of the season, Diomande has massive scope for improvement.

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