Diomande: Real Madrid trigger MASSIVE African fury sealing record €135m transfer

The blockbuster deal has completely shattered history, registering as the most expensive transfer in Los Blancos' history and a new benchmark for African football. However, the outrageous price tag has triggered intense debates online. Here is the breakdown.

The summer transfer window has witnessed its most explosive moment yet after Real Madrid officially finalised a historic, record-breaking agreement to sign Ivorian teenage sensation Yan Diomande from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

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The multi-million Euro saga has officially reached a dramatic conclusion, with the clubs confirming a total package worth a potential €135 million.

The staggering move does not just smash the record books as the most expensive signing in the illustrious history of the Spanish record champions, but it also completely re-writes the history of African football as the most expensive African transfer of all time.

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The 19-year-old forward earned his dream switch to the Santiago Bernabeu after taking Europe by storm in his debut campaign with Leipzig, racking up an impressive 13 goals and 10 assists across 36 competitive outings.

🚨 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗪𝗘 𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗨𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗬 𝗚𝗢 🚨



RB Leipzig und @realmadrid haben sich auf einen Wechsel von Yan #Diomande geeinigt 🤝



Mit 13 Toren und 10 Vorlagen in 36 Pflichtspielen machte Yan in seiner ersten Saison für #RBLeipzig europaweit auf sich aufmerksam. Jetzt schließt… pic.twitter.com/0msl4BKqAV — RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) August 6, 2026

PREMIUM REVENUE BOMBSHELL: While Real Madrid exhaust their transfer budget on the Ivorian prodigy, find out how domestic football just exploded after a historic N10.2bn NPFL title sponsorship deal.

"Mystery Transaction" — Fans Slam Outrageous Valuation

Despite the teenage attacker's undeniable potential, the astronomical size of the financial package has sparked absolute warfare across social media platforms, with fans fiercely questioning the logic of the Madrid hierarchy.

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“Diomande is now the most expensive player in Real Madrid's history. An African man!” one fan celebrated online, highlighting the monumental shift in continental football prestige.

“The price is actually outrageous. €135m for a player who is not world-class is like a mystery transaction. Leipzig used black magic to collect money from Madrid,” a cynical supporter trolled.

“My problem is that Real Madrid fans will start comparing him to Lamine Yamal and his career will end up like that of Endrick or Arda Güler,” another worried observer pointed out.

Diomande is now the most expensive player in Real Madrid's history.



African man 💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/b9j7mnQ3Qc — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) August 6, 2026

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“Real Madrid and priorities shaa,” an angry fan commented, dragging in internal squad issues. “Struggling to renew Vinícius Júnior's contract but eager to sign a player whose long-term form you cannot prove for an outrageous amount.”

PODCAST BOMBSHELL: Before tracking Diomande's medical timeline in Spain, see why Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi claims Manchester United pulled off the ultimate transfer heist of the summer.

The Nigerian Query Arises

The high-profile arrival of an Ivorian superstar to the pinnacle of Spanish football also left some Nigerian football enthusiasts reflecting on the global standing of local talent.

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One homepage reader curiously questioned the archives, writing: “Wait… has any of our Nigerian ballers ever played for Real Madrid? I’m genuinely curious. We’re the Giants of Africa, and I believe we can achieve even more.”