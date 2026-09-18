Kane makes Ballon d'Or claim, highlights 2025/26 achievements

Harry Kane describes his 73-goal 2025/26 season as the best of his life as the Bayern Munich striker enters the 2026 Ballon d'Or conversation.

Harry Kane has put himself firmly into the 2026 Ballon d’Or conversation after describing his 2025/26 campaign as the best season of his career.

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The Bayern Munich and England striker scored an extraordinary 73 goals for club and country, although he insists the individual award is beyond his control.

Kane reflects on record-breaking 2025/26

Kane enjoyed a remarkable campaign with Bayern Munich and England, finishing with 73 goals across the 2025/26 season. The tally was his highest-ever return in a single campaign and the most scored by a player since Lionel Messi found the net 82 times during the 2011/12 season.

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The England captain admitted that the numbers make him extremely proud and believes the campaign represented the peak of his career so far.

“I’ve never liked talking too much about myself. The only thing I’d say is that last season was incredible, both personally and for the team. It was, by far, the best season of my life,” Kane told Spanish outlet Marca.

The striker has also enjoyed team success during his time at Bayern, adding further weight to his Ballon d’Or credentials as he looks to become the first Englishman to win the prize since Michael Owen in 2001.

Ballon d'Or winner announced in October

Despite his remarkable numbers, Kane is refusing to become consumed by the Ballon d’Or race.

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The 32-year-old faces competition from Barcelona star Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé, among other leading contenders, with the winner set to be announced at the official ceremony on October 26.

Kane acknowledged that his goal tally could strengthen his case but accepted that the final decision belongs to the voters.

“I’m extremely proud of that ... but the Ballon d’Or isn't in my hands. It depends on the people who vote. As far as I’m concerned, last season is in the past.”

Rather than dwelling on the award, Kane is already focused on maintaining his standards in the new campaign.

“Now I’m focused on this one and I’m looking forward to seeing what else I can achieve.”

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