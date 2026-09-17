‘On my kids life’ – Cardi B swears off other men amidst Okoye rumours

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye sat next to each other at Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye sat next to each other at Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show

Cardi B shuts down rumors of intimacy with ex-husband Offset while addressing her growing connection with Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

Cardi B has firmly denied having a physical relationship with estranged husband Offset as speculation over her love life continues amid growing rumours linking her with Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

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The Grammy-winning rapper has also offered her clearest comments yet on Okoye, although neither has confirmed that they are romantically involved.

Cardi B rules out romance with Offset

The controversy began after an account believed to belong to model Melanie Jayda, who was linked with Offset in early 2025, reposted comments about exes who continue sleeping together after moving on to new relationships.

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Social media users interpreted the posts as a possible reference to Cardi and Offset, although the account later clarified that they were not aimed at anyone in particular. Cardi nevertheless responded to the speculation in a since-deleted post on X, denying that she and any of her exes were still intimate.

“Never in your life never in THIS life. NEVER would you catch me doing that. I don’t flirt, I don’t leave no inch of possibility. Put a private detector on me and I put that on my kids life in the name of Jesus” she wrote.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024 after six years of marriage. The former couple share three children, and the rapper has since been linked with other men, including NFL star Stefon Diggs, before their relationship reportedly ended in February 2026.

Maduka Okoye rumours refuse to go away

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Attention has now shifted towards Okoye after Cardi and the Nigerian goalkeeper were repeatedly spotted together at high-profile events in Europe.

The pair first sparked widespread speculation during Paris Fashion Week in July when Okoye was filmed holding Cardi’s hand and guiding her to her seat at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show. They were later seen together on a Paris balcony and sitting alongside each other at the Viktor & Rolf show.

Two weeks later, Cardi and the Udinese goalkeeper were spotted together at a dinner at the St. Regis Venice in Italy. Neither has confirmed a relationship, but Cardi discussed their connection in her September 2026 Vogue Arabia cover story.

“He was really sweet,” she said. “When you see him on social media, he looks very strict, stern, but he is very kind.” When asked whether fans could expect to see more of the 6ft 6in goalkeeper around her, Cardi responded with a giggle: “I hope so.”