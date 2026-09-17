Morocco vs Senegal: CAS confirm dates to decide AFCON 2025 champions

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has set October 8 to hear Senegal's appeal against CAF's decision awarding Morocco the AFCON 2025 championship title

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final could be heading for another dramatic twist after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed a date to hear Senegal’s appeal against the decision that handed the trophy to Morocco.

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The case will be heard on October 8, with a final ruling expected by mid-November.

CAS set October date for Morocco-Senegal case

According to La Gazette du Fennec, CAS will hold its first hearing on October 8 to examine the Senegalese Football Federation’s appeal against the CAF Appeals Board ruling.

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The hearing is unlikely to produce an immediate verdict, with CAS expected to hear arguments from the different parties, examine the evidence and consider how the relevant competition regulations apply to the incident.

A final decision is reportedly expected no later than mid-November, meaning the identity of the 2025 African champions could remain unresolved for several more weeks.

The dispute stems from the final between Morocco and Senegal, which initially ended with the Lions of Teranga winning 1-0 after extra time.

Senegal appeared to have secured the continental title, but the match descended into controversy following a disputed refereeing decision that led to Senegal’s players temporarily leaving the pitch.

Senegal challenge CAF decision

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CAF’s disciplinary body initially upheld the result, allowing Senegal to retain their victory. The Senegalese Football Federation therefore appeared to have avoided any sporting punishment over the walk-off beyond hefty fines.

However, the CAF Appeals Board subsequently overturned that decision and declared Senegal to have forfeited the final. Morocco were consequently awarded a 3-0 victory, changing the official outcome of the final and handing them the title.

Senegal then took the matter to CAS, challenging the Appeals Board’s decision and seeking to overturn the ruling.

The central issue before the arbitration panel will be how Senegal’s temporary departure from the field should be interpreted under the AFCON regulations and what sporting consequences, if any, should follow.

Morocco maintain their claim to AFCON crown

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Morocco have meanwhile maintained their position that they are the rightful African champions based on the CAF Appeals Board ruling.

Moroccan Football Federation president Fouzi Lekjaa has reiterated that the federation will continue defending the decision, while former head coach Walid Regragui has also publicly backed Morocco’s claim.

“I am African champion, whether people like it or not,” Regragui said. The former Morocco boss nevertheless acknowledged that CAS now has the final say and said he would accept whatever decision emerges from the legal process.