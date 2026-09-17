FIFA U20WWC: Nigeria disgrace England 3-0 to storm into quarter-finals
The Brutal Demolition: The flawless Falconets ran out heavy 3-0 winners over England courtesy of goals from Tosin Rafiu, Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei, and Mary Mamudu.
The Penalty Heroics: Goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma anchored the clean sheet with an elite performance, pulling off a brilliant X-block save and denying England from the penalty spot.
The Next Horizon: Nigeria will officially travel to Lodz this Sunday, September 20, 2026, to battle the winner of the high-octane Poland versus Colombia fixture.
A Puskas contender sets the tone
The Falconets did not come to play, and it took only eight minutes to completely tear up England’s tactical plan.
Midfielder Tosin Rafiu picked up the ball on the left wing and embarked on a sensational solo run.
She twisted, turned, and absolutely bamboozled the English backline before unleashing a ferocious strike past a helpless Katie Cox in goal.
It was an instant contender for Goal of the Tournament and set the stage for an absolute rout.
A big win for the Falconets! 🇳🇬✨#U20WWC— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) September 17, 2026
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Bricks in the backline and penalty heroics
While the attackers were busy cooking upfront, goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma was busy building a concrete wall in the Nigerian goal.
When England forward Princess Ademiluyi broke through, Uzoma pulled off a spectacular, world-class X-block save to preserve the lead.
But her defining moment came when England were handed a lifeline from the penalty spot. Facing the in-form Rachel Maltby,
Uzoma guessed perfectly, fingertipping the fiercely struck penalty onto the crossbar and out to safety. It completely sucked the life out of England’s attempted comeback.
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Nigeria are headed to the Quarter-finals! 🤝#U20WWC pic.twitter.com/y3bbVnsDq7— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) September 17, 2026
Total demolition sealed
Any hopes of an English resurgence were emphatically killed off just two minutes into the second half.
Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei, who was an absolute menace all night, connected beautifully with a left-footed volley to make it two. Her impressive performance rightly earned her the Visa Player of the Match award.
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In the 73rd minute, Mary Mamudu put the final nail in the coffin, slotting home a thoroughly deserved third goal to complete the humiliation.
The dominant African giants are now flying high and will march into Łódz on Sunday to face the winner of the Poland versus Colombia clash in the quarter-finals.