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Falconets face England in do-or-die FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup clash

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:34 - 17 September 2026
Ramotalahi Kareem celebrating after scoring. Image (Justina) X
Ramotalahi Kareem celebrating after scoring. Image (Justina) X
Falconets will battle England’s Young Lionesses on Thursday at Bielsko-Biała Stadium for a place in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup quarter-finals
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Nigeria’s Falconets will put their FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup dream on the line on Thursday when they face England’s Young Lionesses in a high-stakes Round of 16 showdown for a place in the quarter-finals.

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Fresh from a record-breaking 10-1 victory over New Caledonia, the Falconets head into the knockout clash with renewed confidence as they look to continue their impressive recovery after a difficult start to the tournament.

The encounter will be played at Bielsko-Biała Stadium in Poland, with the winners earning a place among the tournament’s final eight.

Falconets bounce back in style

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Nigeria’s path to the knockout stage has been a story of resilience. Coach Moses Aduku’s side opened their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Spain, before grinding out a 0-0 draw against China PR to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The Falconets then exploded into life in their final Group F fixture, producing a sensational 10-1 demolition of New Caledonia, the biggest victory in Nigeria’s history at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

That emphatic win secured second place behind Spain and restored belief within the squad ahead of the knockout rounds.

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England ready for tough test

England booked their place in the knockout stage after finishing among the competition’s best third-placed teams in Group B.

The Young Lionesses’ campaign included a 1-1 draw against Canada, 5-1 victory over Tanzania and 2-1 defeat to Brazil.

England edged Canada on goals scored to secure qualification, setting up what promises to be an evenly matched contest against Nigeria.

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