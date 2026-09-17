Beckham backs Messi to beat Kane and Mbappe for 9th Ballon d'Or award

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has endorsed Lionel Messi to win a record-extending ninth Ballon d'Or, placing him ahead of other top contenders like Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

Messi had a remarkable World Cup campaign with Argentina, leading them to the final where they were ultimately defeated by Spain.

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He was a standout performer throughout the tournament, scoring eight goals and providing four assists, while also becoming the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history.

The Argentine also equalled Sir Alex Ferguson's record as the most decorated figure in football history, with 49 titles.

Beckham tips Messi for Ballon d’Or

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Beckham's praise followed another milestone for the Argentine superstar, who scored his 100th goal for the club in a victorious Campeones Cup final against Cruz Azul.

Lionel Messi and David Beckham with the MLS Cup || Image credit: Imago

Following Messi's latest heroics in the United States, Beckham expressed his admiration for the player's sustained excellence, arguing that his consideration for football's most prestigious individual award is well-deserved.

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"I still can’t believe we have him in Miami playing for our team," Beckham stated. "That’s why I go to training every day and watch him and turn up to watch him every time possible, we want to see Leo play football forever."

Messi wins another trophy || imago

"When you see him do things like tonight, and you see him have the World Cup he’s had, it’s not luck that he’s being considered for the Ballon d’Or again.

Mbappe celebrating || Imago

“It’s not luck. He was probably the best player in the tournament; he had an incredible year last year…"

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Kane scores for Bayern Munich || Imago