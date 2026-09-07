WAFU-B Champions League: 16-year-old Nigerian Oluwakemi beats 9 G/A teammate to golden ball
Teenage Royalty: 16-year-old Nigerian sensation Oluwakemi Adegbuyi was officially awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament’s Best Player following an absolute masterclass in Ouagadougou.
The Stat-Stuffer: Prolific forward Doosuur Anastasia Atume locked down the Golden Boot, finishing the grueling West African campaign with a staggering four goals and five assists.
Continental Win: Edo Queens conquered extreme weather delays and a fierce Ghanaian onslaught from Ampem Darkoa Ladies to lift the trophy via a dramatic 4-1 penalty shootout.
Edo Queens Brave an Absolute Weather Chaos to Conquer West Africa
The West African women's football landscape has a brand-new teenage icon, and she is ruling the continent at just 16 years old.
Edo Queens of Nigeria successfully hoisted the WAFU Zone B Women’s Champions League qualifying tournament trophy after a night of pure drama at the Stade 4 Aout in Ouagadougou.
The highly anticipated final against Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa Ladies was thrown into initial chaos, delayed for more than an hour due to torrential heavy rain and destructive strong winds.
When the referee finally blew the whistle, the Ghanaian champions launched an immediate assault, with Berline Nyarko opening the scoring after just two minutes.
However, the resilient Nigerian side responded swiftly, as Dooshima Tarnum fired home a clutch equaliser to make it 1-1 before the half-time break, eventually forcing a 2-2 draw and sealing a clinical 4-1 penalty shootout victory.
📸 Golden memories. 🏆✨— Edo Queens FC (@EdoQueensFC) September 6, 2026
Relive the moments from our historic WAFU B triumph.
Adaaa EdoQueens!👑❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/Y9HOpkGzIQ
Read Also: Queens of West Africa! How Edo Queens Exacted Brutal Revenge on Ghana's Ampem Darkoa to Claim Continental Glory!
Wonderkid Snatches the Coveted Golden Ball
While the collective trophy sparked wild celebrations on the touchline, it was Edo Queens' complete monopoly of the individual awards that left continental scouts entirely stunned.
The tournament's highest honour, the Golden Ball for Best Player, was scooped up by 16-year-old Nigerian midfield sensation Oluwakemi Adegbuyi.
The teenage wonderkid put on a series of displays that completely belied her tender age, dictating tempo and showcasing elite tactical maturity. Adegbuyi shockingly edged out her own high-flying compatriot, Doosuur Anastasia Atume, for the top award.
Atume didn't leave empty-handed, however, comfortably taking home the tournament's Golden Boot after terrorizing opposition backlines to rack up a ridiculous haul of four goals and five assists across the campaign.
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🏆 WE ARE CHAMPIONS! 👑❤️💛— Edo Queens FC (@EdoQueensFC) September 6, 2026
From the opening act to the grand finale, Edo Queens have conquered the WAFU B stage and lifted the crown.
The Album Tour ends with GOLD. 🥇🎤
Adaaa EdoQueens! pic.twitter.com/gNgvDnfN6c
Burkina Faso's USFA Claims Bronze
The remaining individual silverware escaped Nigerian hands, as Ampem Darkoa’s elite shot-stopper Rose Teye Baah was officially crowned the Goalkeeper of the Tournament following a series of gravity-defying performances throughout the group and knockout phases.
Earlier in the day, the third-place playoff saw Burkina Faso’s USFA secure a comfortable bronze medal with a dominant 4-1 thrashing over FC Dynamique of Benin.
Dielawelea Stephanie Sow put on a clinic by scoring twice, while Deborah Guira and Windkuuni Leslie completed the routing for the hosts, leaving Ijeoma Anagha to net a lonely consolation goal for the Benin-based outfit.
With the individual awards packed and the WAFU-B trophy safely in Benin City, the unstoppable Edo Queens are officially headed to the CAF Women's Champions League finals.