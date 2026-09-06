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EDO Queens qualify for CAF Women's Champions League

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:45 - 06 September 2026
EDO Queens defeated Ampem Darkoa 4-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the WAFU B final in Burkina Faso.
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Nigeria Women's Football League Champions, Edo Queens, have been crowned WAFU B champions after defeating Ghana's Ampem Darkoa in a dramatic penalty shootout, securing Nigeria's place at the 2026 CAF Women's Champions League.

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The Nigerian champions held their nerve when it mattered most, overcoming their Ghanaian rivals 4-1 on penalties after an entertaining 2-2 draw in regulation time at the Stade du 04 Août in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

The victory not only delivered the regional title but also secured Edo Queens a ticket to the final stage of Africa's premier women's club competition.

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Final goes down to the wire

The championship clash lived up to expectations as two of West Africa's strongest teams produced an intense game.

Having already faced each other during the group stage, Edo Queens and Ampem Darkoa were familiar opponents, and neither side was willing to give an inch.

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After exchanging goals in an exciting encounter, the match remained deadlocked at 2-2 at the end of normal time, sending the final into a penalty shootout.

Edo Queens converted four penalties, while Ampem Darkoa faltered under the pressure, managing to score just once.

The victory means Edo Queens will represent the WAFU B region at the 2026 CAF Women's Champions League, where they will compete against the continent's elite clubs.

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