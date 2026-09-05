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Nigerian star outshines Ronaldo, primed to take Osimhen's spot

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:49 - 05 September 2026
A Super Eagles prospect powered Al Ittihad to victory against Al Nassr.
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Nigerian forward George Ilenikhena delivered a decisive two-goal performance to help Al-Ittihad secure a 2-1 victory over Al-Nassr.

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​The 20-year-old striker scored twice inside the opening 22 minutes at the Alinma Bank Stadium to maintain his club's status as serious Saudi Pro League title challengers.

Ilenikhena outshines Ronaldo 

​Ilenikhena opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a header before doubling the advantage with an acrobatic, Haaland-esque strike in the 22nd minute.

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​Conversely, his idol Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo failed to register on the scoresheet, enduring a frustrating evening as his side dropped crucial points in the early-season standings.

​Brazilian forward Ângelo Gabriel managed to halve the deficit for the visitors in the 36th minute, but Al-Ittihad's disciplined defensive block easily absorbed the second-half pressure.

​Record transfer justified

​The dominant performance highlighted exactly why the Al-Ittihad board authorised a reported €33 million transfer fee to sign Ilenikhena from AS Monaco in February 2026.

​That valuation established him as the most expensive Nigerian teenager in football history, surpassing the €28 million fee Leicester City paid for Kelechi Iheanacho in 2017.

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Ilenikhena boosts Super Eagles' opportunity 

The exceptional showing arrives at an ideal moment for Nigeria national team head coach Eric Chelle ahead of the September international break.

​Ilenikhena officially committed his international future to the Super Eagles over France in July 2026 following direct discussions with Chelle regarding his role in the squad.

​A senior call-up now appears highly probable, particularly after primary striker Victor Osimhen recently sustained an injury after scoring during Galatasaray’s 3-2 victory over Başakşehir.

​The Al-Ittihad forward is perfectly positioned to fill the attacking void ahead of Nigeria’s AFCON qualifier clashes against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

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