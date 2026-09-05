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That’s how to expose them — John Terry makes Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 22:18 - 05 September 2026
Chelsea legend John Terry has made a bold prediction ahead of the London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal this weekend.
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The former Blues captain has tipped his former club to beat Premier League champions Arsenal at the Emirates.

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Speaking on his YouTube channel ahead of Sunday’s London derby, Terry believes the Blues can “expose” Arsenal’s centre-halves by attacking the wide channels and exploiting spaces on the counter-attack.

"How do you expose these centre-halves? Down the channels and down the outside, where I think we’re really strong in terms of Neto, Estevão and Morgan Rogers down that side as well,” Terry said via Metro.

“As soon as you get pulled into those wide areas, it feels very alien, and you feel a little bit more exposed.

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Chelsea trio Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Morgan Rodgers.
Chelsea trio Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Morgan Rodgers.

"So the more we can do that on the counter-attack at the weekend, I think we give ourselves a chance.”

Terry feels Arsenal’s full-backs often push high and invert, creating gaps that Chelsea’s attacking players can punish.

He remains confident despite Arsenal’s strong recent record against the Blues, insisting the early-season fixture will not define either side’s campaign.

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The former Chelsea captain also named his predicted goalscorers, tipping João Pedro and Cole Palmer to find the net in a 2-1 win for the visitors.

“I’m going 2-1 Chelsea win. I’m going João Pedro and Cole Palmer with the goals for Chelsea,” he added.

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