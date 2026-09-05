Arsenal vs Chelsea: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch

Arsenal are set for an early test of their champions' credentials as they face a refreshed Chelsea side at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Date & Time: Sunday, 6 September 2026 | 15:30 GMT / 16:30 BST / 11:30 AM ET

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Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Broadcast/Streaming: ⚽ Live on Sky Sports Main Event (UK) | NBC Sports (US) | Migu (China) | beIN Sports (MENA)

Arsenal vs Chelsea match overview

The Premier League's marquee early-season fixture arrives with both London giants boasting maximum points.

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Arsenal have made the perfect start to their title defence, beating Coventry 3-0 and Aston Villa 1-0 without conceding a single goal, while Xabi Alonso's Chelsea have been just as ruthless in attack, seeing off Fulham 3-2 and Brighton 4-3 to sit level on six points of their own.

The contrast in styles is stark and sets up a genuinely fascinating tactical battle. Arsenal have combined control with defensive discipline, while Chelsea's new-look attack has been thrilling but porous, having now conceded in 18 consecutive matches across all competitions.

Something has to give at the Emirates.

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Quick prediction & odds

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Ole Markets Pre-kickoff prices Arsenal v Chelsea Sun 6 Sept · 16:30 Arsenal 57% (1.75) Draw 25% (4.00) Chelsea 19% (5.26)

📊 Primary Match Prediction: [Arsenal to Win] (odds: 1.77)

Arsenal's watertight defence and their remarkable recent dominance of this exact fixture make them clear favourites, even against a Chelsea side scoring freely elsewhere.

✨ Value Market Pick: [Bukayo Saka to score anytime] (odds: 3.20)

Saka has scored in both of Arsenal's league games so far, including the winner at Villa Park, and has a strong individual record against this exact opponent historically.

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Arsenal vs Chelsea preview

Mikel Arteta's side have built their perfect start on defensive solidity as much as attacking quality.

They have kept clean sheets in both matches while conceding just 27 goals across the entirety of last season's Premier League campaign — eight fewer than the next-best defence.

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That platform is under some strain here, though: Cristhian Mosquera picked up a muscle injury at Aston Villa, potentially paving the way for new signing Ezri Konsa to make his full Arsenal debut against his former rivals, while William Saliba and Jurrien Timber both remain sidelined.

The upside is in midfield, where Bruno Guimaraes could finally make his full Premier League debut alongside Declan Rice, adding fresh legs and control to the engine room just as Chelsea's attacking talent looks to test it.

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea have been box-office entertainment so far, scoring 14 goals across five matches in all competitions and matching Brighton as the league's joint-top scorers through two rounds.

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Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto have all been directly involved in goals, and the front line's fluidity has been a genuine positive.

The concern remains entirely defensive — conceding in 18 straight matches is an alarming run heading into a fixture against a side that has yet to concede this season.

Moises Caicedo's injury scare against Brighton compounds the issue, with the Ecuadorian a major doubt here, and Reece James is instead expected to partner Romeo Lavia in a reshaped midfield.

History overwhelmingly favours the hosts here.

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Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with Chelsea across all competitions (W8, D3), and remarkably, Chelsea haven't beaten Arsenal in 13 attempts stretching back to August 2021.

Both league meetings last season went Arsenal's way too, extending a period of complete dominance in a fixture that has historically produced some fiercely competitive derbies.

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Form & Head-to-Head (H2H)

Competition Arsenal form Chelsea form Last meeting Premier League W W W W Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea (March 2026)

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Arsenal hold the overwhelming historical edge in this fixture, with 87 wins from 215 all-time meetings to Chelsea's 66, and 62 draws.

The recent picture is even more one-sided — Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings across all competitions (W8, D3), and Chelsea's last win over their rivals came all the way back in August 2021.

Of the last ten head-to-head meetings, Arsenal have won seven, with the remainder drawn; five produced three or more goals, and both sides scored in six of them.

Team news & predicted lineups

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Absences & Suspensions

Arsenal

Both Declan Rice and Cristhian Mosquera were forced off before the end at Villa Park, and the latter was missing from Arsenal training on Thursday alongside Bruno Guimaraes.

Mosquera's concern – while minor – should open the door for Ezri Konsa to make his full debut in the heart of defence, but Rice was observed on the practice pitches during the week and is expected to be given the green light.

Jurrien Timber (groin) is back in full training too and could potentially be an option, but the same cannot be said for William Saliba, likely to spend at least a couple more months out with a back problem.

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Chelsea

Chelsea's £125m sale of Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City has proved untimely, as Moises Caicedo aggravated a previous injury in the win over Brighton and is not guaranteed to feature on Sunday.

The clash with the champions should have marked Lamine Camara's likely debut date, but after Monaco astonishingly pulled the plug on the midfielder's transfer, Reece James and Romeo Lavia could hold the fort in the engine room again.

Jordan Henderson (wrist) and Marco Palestra (unspecified) are also out of contention for Chelsea, whose talisman Cole Palmer could bag his 50th Premier League Blues goal on his 99th appearance this weekend.

Arsenal (4-3-3) Predicted Lineup

Raya; White, Gabriel, Konsa, Calafiori; Rice, Ødegaard, Guimarães; Saka, Havertz, Tzolis

Chelsea (3-4-2-1) Predicted Lineup

Martinez; Lacroix, Colwill, Fofana; James, Gusto, Lavia, Hato; Rogers, Palmer; Pedro

Exact score prediction

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

If there was ever a match that screamed defence vs. attack, Arsenal vs. Chelsea is the dictionary definition, and the Gunners' perfect rearguard record in 2026-27 is surely destined to end on Sunday.

Arsenal's defensive discipline and outstanding recent record in this exact fixture should be enough to see off a talented but leaky Chelsea side, however.

Expect Alonso's side to find the net given their attacking quality, but Arsenal's control and clinical edge at the other end should ultimately prove decisive in a keenly contested London derby.