'Hopefully' — Galatasaray boss delivers update on Victor Osimhen injury

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has given an update on Victor Osimhen after the striker was forced off with an injury during Friday night’s 3-2 Super Lig win over Istanbul Basaksehir.

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The goal was his sixth of the season and extended his record of scoring in every Galatasaray match so far this campaign. However, the Nigerian international signalled that he could not continue and was replaced by Baris Alper Yilmaz in the 33rd minute after appearing to suffer a muscle problem.

Despite his early exit, Galatasaray fought back to claim a stoppage-time winner through Gabriel Sara’s free-kick, maintaining their unbeaten start and moving top of the table.

Speaking after the match, Buruk confirmed that both Osimhen and Mario Lemina (who felt groin pain in training the previous day) will undergo MRI scans.

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“Lemina had groin pain during yesterday’s training. Osimhen also felt something today. We need to see their MRIs.

"Hopefully it’s nothing serious, and we can get them ready for the next European match, God willing,” the coach said.

Encouragingly, Osimhen was able to walk off the pitch and was later seen moving around and smiling after the final whistle, suggesting the injury may not be severe.

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