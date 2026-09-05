‘The League Is Gone, UCL Is Over’: Galatasaray fans lose their minds after Victor Osimhen injury disaster

Galatasaray's fanbase has completely dissolved into absolute panic on social media following the official medical update regarding Victor Osimhen’s right adductor injury. Fans are heavily criticising manager Okan Buruk, claiming the reigning champions look completely lost without their Nigerian talisman.

Timeline Meltdown: Flocks of furious supporters flooded social media platforms to express their dread immediately after the club confirmed Osimhen was undergoing urgent MRI scans.

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Buruk Under Fire: Disgruntled fans heavily targeted manager Okan Buruk's tactical system, claiming the squad plays "run-of-the-mill" football without individual magic.

Champions League Dread: With a massive European tie against Sporting CP looming on the horizon, the Galatasaray faithful are already declaring their season dead in the water if the injury is severe.

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The fragile peace within the Galatasaray fanbase has completely shattered into million pieces on the heels of Saturday morning's devastating medical update.

While the club's administration attempted to project an air of calm regarding Victor Osimhen's right adductor (groin) muscle strain, the reigning Turkish champions' supporters are experiencing a total digital meltdown.

Online fan and social media timelines have transformed into an absolute warzone of toxic anxiety, finger-pointing, and early declarations of a catastrophic season failure.

For a crowd that was riding an absolute high just hours ago, the reality of losing their world-class talisman has brought out intense subcultural dark humor and aggressive pessimism.

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A massive portion of the digital backlash was directed squarely at head coach Okan Buruk, with fans accusing the manager of overworking the 27-year-old forward and failing to build a coherent system that functions without individual brilliance.

The drop-off was painfully evident to viewers the moment Osimhen left the pitch in the 32nd minute against İstanbul Basaksehir.

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"This is the picture of Okan Buruk's end," one furious supporter ranted online. "Osimhen should have been a solid backup. Now what are you gonna do? The team is no different from some run-of-the-mill Anatolian club without him."

Another tactically minded observer echoed the sentiment, questioning Buruk's entire coaching philosophy: "Galatasaray's got a technical director problem, screaming it out loud... If we're gonna play individual ball anyway, what's the point of Okan?"

⏱️ 33’ | Takımımızda oyuncu değişikliği:



⬅️ Victor Osimhen

➡️ Barış Alper Yılmaz#İBFKvGS pic.twitter.com/r2T1qb2uBW — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) September 4, 2026

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Beyond the internal coaching debates, the sheer terror of facing Portuguese heavyweights Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League without the African superstar has fans throwing in the towel entirely.

"Come on, get well soon, the league is gone, the CL is over," an anxious supporter tweeted, while another noted how quickly the team's vertical attacking threat completely evaporated: "Osimhen's out, the team can't push forward—it's weird, does it make that much of a difference? Since the guy left, we haven't been able to get near the goal."