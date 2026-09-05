Advertisement

‘The League Is Gone, UCL Is Over’: Galatasaray fans lose their minds after Victor Osimhen injury disaster

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 11:10 - 05 September 2026
Galatasaray's fanbase has completely dissolved into absolute panic on social media following the official medical update regarding Victor Osimhen’s right adductor injury. Fans are heavily criticising manager Okan Buruk, claiming the reigning champions look completely lost without their Nigerian talisman.
Advertisement

  • Timeline Meltdown: Flocks of furious supporters flooded social media platforms to express their dread immediately after the club confirmed Osimhen was undergoing urgent MRI scans.

Advertisement

  • Buruk Under Fire: Disgruntled fans heavily targeted manager Okan Buruk's tactical system, claiming the squad plays "run-of-the-mill" football without individual magic.

  • Champions League Dread: With a massive European tie against Sporting CP looming on the horizon, the Galatasaray faithful are already declaring their season dead in the water if the injury is severe.

Advertisement

The fragile peace within the Galatasaray fanbase has completely shattered into million pieces on the heels of Saturday morning's devastating medical update. 

While the club's administration attempted to project an air of calm regarding Victor Osimhen's right adductor (groin) muscle strain, the reigning Turkish champions' supporters are experiencing a total digital meltdown. 

Online fan and social media timelines have transformed into an absolute warzone of toxic anxiety, finger-pointing, and early declarations of a catastrophic season failure. 

For a crowd that was riding an absolute high just hours ago, the reality of losing their world-class talisman has brought out intense subcultural dark humor and aggressive pessimism.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Galatasaray Survive Heartbreaking Victor Osimhen Injury in Stoppage-Time Five-Goal Thriller Against İstanbul Basaksehir

A massive portion of the digital backlash was directed squarely at head coach Okan Buruk, with fans accusing the manager of overworking the 27-year-old forward and failing to build a coherent system that functions without individual brilliance. 

The drop-off was painfully evident to viewers the moment Osimhen left the pitch in the 32nd minute against İstanbul Basaksehir. 

Advertisement

"This is the picture of Okan Buruk's end," one furious supporter ranted online. "Osimhen should have been a solid backup. Now what are you gonna do? The team is no different from some run-of-the-mill Anatolian club without him." 

Another tactically minded observer echoed the sentiment, questioning Buruk's entire coaching philosophy: "Galatasaray's got a technical director problem, screaming it out loud... If we're gonna play individual ball anyway, what's the point of Okan?"

READ ALSO: Super Falcons Starlet Comfort Erhabor Completes Blockbuster Crystal Palace Transfer: ‘This Is A Really Big Step’

Advertisement

Beyond the internal coaching debates, the sheer terror of facing Portuguese heavyweights Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League without the African superstar has fans throwing in the towel entirely. 

"Come on, get well soon, the league is gone, the CL is over," an anxious supporter tweeted, while another noted how quickly the team's vertical attacking threat completely evaporated: "Osimhen's out, the team can't push forward—it's weird, does it make that much of a difference? Since the guy left, we haven't been able to get near the goal." 

While a small pocket of optimistic fans are praying the early substitution was merely a safety measure, commenting, "Inshallah it's a mild injury, it was good that Osimhen came off early", the overwhelming consensus is that the Lions are treading on dangerously thin ice.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Everton vs Manchester United: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch
Match Previews
05.09.2026
Everton vs Manchester United: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch
‘The League Is Gone, UCL Is Over’: Galatasaray fans lose their minds after Victor Osimhen injury disaster
Football
05.09.2026
‘The League Is Gone, UCL Is Over’: Galatasaray fans lose their minds after Victor Osimhen injury disaster
Osimhen OUT - Galatasaray drop official update on Super Eagles star’s injury ahead UCL & AFCON2027Q ties
Football
05.09.2026
Osimhen OUT - Galatasaray drop official update on Super Eagles star’s injury ahead UCL & AFCON2027Q ties
'Hopefully' — Galatasaray boss delivers update on Victor Osimhen injury
Football
05.09.2026
'Hopefully' — Galatasaray boss delivers update on Victor Osimhen injury
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Arteta reacts to Chelsea's rugby training tactics before London derby
Premier League
05.09.2026
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Arteta reacts to Chelsea's rugby training tactics before London derby
He hasn't played - Andoni Iraola urges patience with Bradley Barcola after Liverpool debut
Premier League
05.09.2026
He hasn't played - Andoni Iraola urges patience with Bradley Barcola after Liverpool debut