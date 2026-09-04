New Eagle - 21-year-old Nigeria international takes BIG STEP, joins South London club

Crystal Palace Women have officially secured a massive coup by snapping up 21-year-old Nigeria international goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor on a two-year deal. The highly-rated Super Falcons starlet makes the big move to South London following a standout spell with Portsmouth. Fresh off making her major tournament debut at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Erhabor is ready to take the English top flight by storm under manager Jo Potter.

Crystal Palace Women have sent a clear statement of intent to the rest of the league by wrapping up the signature of rising international goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor.

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The 21-year-old Super Falcons shot-stopper has officially put pen to paper on a lucrative two-year contract with the South London club, completing a highly anticipated move up the English football pyramid.

Erhabor arrives at Palace on the heels of an impressive development stint with Portsmouth last season, where she proved her elite potential across six competitive appearances.

Her arrival has generated massive excitement around the club, with manager Jo Potter unable to hide her delight: “Comfort is a promising young goalkeeper, and we are thrilled to have her here at Palace.”

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Welcome to Palace, Comfort 🦅



We are delighted to announce the signing of Nigeria international goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/0BMtyVStjU — Crystal Palace F.C. Women (@cpfc_w) September 3, 2026

From Brighton Academy to the International Stage

Erhabor's journey to the top flight has been masterclass in grit and rapid progression. Born in the Netherlands and raised in England, the talented keeper cut her teeth within the prestigious Brighton & Hove Albion Academy structure.

To gain vital first-team experience, she navigated highly successful developmental loan spells at Scottish side Hibernian and English outfit Plymouth Argyle before making a permanent switch to Portsmouth in July 2025.

Comfort Erhabor switches to Crystal Palace Women.

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Her domestic consistency caught the eyes of the Nigerian national team selectors, leading to a dream senior international debut for the Super Falcons in February during a high-stakes friendly against Cameroon.

Her composure between the sticks instantly earned her a coveted spot in Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

New Eagle in South London 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ml0WBQa9Gz — Crystal Palace F.C. Women (@cpfc_w) September 3, 2026

‘Aspiring to Play at the Highest Level’

Stepping into the Palace training ground, the ambitious young keeper made it clear that she views this London move as the ultimate catalyst for her burgeoning career.

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“It feels really good to be here. I'm very excited to get started," Erhabor beamed during her official unveiling. "I'm aspiring to play at the highest level, so this is a really big step in my career."

Comfort Erhabor, Super Falcons goalkeeper.

With her towering presence, sharp reflexes, and modern ball-distribution skills, Erhabor is widely tipped to challenge for the number-one shirt immediately as Palace look to assert their dominance this season.

Catch Up on More Super Eagles & Falcons Drama

While Erhabor settles into life in South London, the Nigerian football universe is buzzing with action.

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Comfort Erhabor made her Super Falcons debuts. (Photo Credit: Brighton)

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