Everton vs Manchester United: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch

Everton will hope to continue their unbeaten start to the 2026/27 season when they welcome Manchester United to Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday.

Date & Time: Sunday, 6 September 2026 | 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 9:00 AM ET

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Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool

Broadcast/Streaming: ⚽ Live on Sky Sports (UK) | NBC/Peacock (US) — check local listings for SuperSport availability

Everton vs Manchester United match overview

David Moyes takes centre stage against his former club as Everton look to protect their unbeaten start to the season.

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The Toffees opened with a win over Crystal Palace before James Tarkowski's late corner-header salvaged a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth, leaving Moyes' side 7th on four points and riding a run of three straight games without defeat.

Manchester United arrive with considerably more attacking momentum after a stunning turnaround, following up their shock opening-day defeat to Hull City with a 5-2 mauling of Ipswich Town.

The corresponding fixture last season ended in a 1-0 win for Manchester United, with Benjamin Sesko scoring the match-winning goal.

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Quick prediction & odds

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Ole Markets Pre-kickoff prices Everton v Manchester United Sun 6 Sept · 14:00 Everton 28% (3.57) Draw 27% (3.70) Manchester United 46% (2.17)

📊 Primary Match Prediction: [Manchester United to Win] (odds: 2.20, ~70% implied probability)

United's attacking rout of Ipswich and Fernandes' outstanding early-season form make them favourites, even away from home against an unbeaten Everton side.

✨ Value Market Pick: [Everton +0.25 Asian Handicap] (odds: 1.36)

Everton hold a strong historical record at this venue and have looked competitive in both matches so far — a sensible hedge that pays out on an Everton win or draw.

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Everton vs Manchester United preview

David Moyes has built a side that competes without necessarily overpowering anyone.

Everton have scored in three straight matches and remain unbeaten, but their underlying numbers suggest games against them tend to be tight rather than open, with both teams scoring in just three of the last ten head-to-head meetings with United specifically.

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Losing Ndiaye on deadline day is a blow to their creative output, but James Garner and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall provide a solid platform in midfield, and Everton's set-piece threat — as shown by Tarkowski's leveller at Bournemouth — remains a genuine weapon.

Hill Dickinson Stadium has historically been a stronghold for the Toffees against this exact opponent, and that home comfort could prove valuable here.

Michael Carrick's side responded emphatically to the Hull City setback, recovering from Leif Davis's early opener to beat Ipswich Town 5-2 at Old Trafford — a Bruno Fernandes hat-trick, a Jacob Greaves own goal and a Bryan Mbeumo strike turning the game into a seven-goal spectacular.

It was everything Carrick could have hoped for, and Bruno Fernandes' hat-trick underlined why he's the reigning PFA Player of the Year — his all-round numbers, including six assists across recent matches, make him the standout individual threat in this fixture.

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Carrick has now collected 42 points during his tenure in charge, the highest total of any Premier League manager over that span, and a win here would put him on course to become just the sixth manager to reach 45 points from his opening 20 league matches in a single spell at one club.

United's away form has carried an obvious pattern this season: they've scored in 92% of their away matches but haven't kept a single clean sheet on the road yet, a trend that suggests goals at both ends remain plausible even with United favoured to win.

New midfield addition Carlos Baleba adds further depth, and with Matheus Cunha and Mbeumo both firing, United's attacking options look considerably stronger than in recent seasons.

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Form & Head-to-Head (H2H)

Competition Everton form Manchester United form Last meeting Premier League W D L W Man Utd 1-0 Everton (Feb 2026)

Manchester United hold the overall historical advantage, winning 99 of 219 all-time meetings to Everton's 71, with the rest drawn.

At home, however, Everton have the edge — 48 wins from 106 matches at the venue.

Everton have won just three of their last 22 Premier League matches vs Manchester United (D7 L12), though one was last season when they secured a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford.

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Meanwhile, the Red Devils have won six of their eight most recent Premier League games against Everton (D1 L1), keeping a clean sheet in five of those victories.

Manchester United conceded first against both Hull City and Ipswich Town, but they have not gone 1-0 down in their first three Premier League games of a season since 2012/13 (the last time they won the title), with one of those games being a 1-0 loss at Everton.

Team news & predicted lineups

Absences & Suspensions

Everton

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Everton welcomed Jack Grealish back to Merseyside on loan from Manchester City on deadline day, and an immediate restoration to the first XI for the attacker is not out of the question.

Ex-Arsenal full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles should be involved following his own September 1 arrival too, but another former Gunner – Christian Norgaard – is still struggling with an unspecified injury.

Iliman Ndiaye's £60m exit to Manchester City could also open the door for Brennan Johnson to come in on the right flank, while Thierno Barry has little competition up front following Beto's move to Fiorentina and the sensational Folarin Balogun transfer collapse.

Manchester United

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Man United showed off their new £70m toy Carlos Baleba before their win over Ipswich last weekend, but the midfielder will have to wait another couple of weeks to make his debut owing to an ankle injury.

Baleba is one of three guaranteed absentees for the visitors alongside Manuel Ugarte (knee) and Amad Diallo (ankle), while Matthijs de Ligt (back) is likely to miss out too, but Luke Shaw (hamstring), Mason Mount (knock) and Tom Heaton (knock) will all require late fitness tests.

On the hunt for yet another record in red, Fernandes boasts 11 goal involvements against Everton in the Premier League, the joint-most of any Man United player alongside Ryan Giggs and David Beckham.

Everton (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

Manchester United (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Tielemans, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha

Exact score prediction

Everton 1-2 Manchester United

Everton's home record against this exact opponent and their own unbeaten start give them a genuine platform to compete, particularly at set-pieces.

Also, both Everton and Man United jointly lead the way for direct attacks in the 2026-27 Premier League season with six apiece, and chances should not be at a premium for either team on Sunday.

But Manchester United's attacking form following the Ipswich rout, with Bruno Fernandes in career-best form, should be enough to extend Carrick's remarkable points tally and hand Moyes his first defeat of the season.