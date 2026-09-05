Osimhen OUT - Galatasaray drop official update on Super Eagles star’s injury ahead UCL & AFCON2027Q ties
Official Club Statement: Galatasaray confirmed that advanced examinations and MRI scans have commenced for Victor Osimhen after strain and pain were detected in his right adductor (groin) muscle group.
Positive Visual Signs: Despite the medical panic, the Nigerian international provided a massive sigh of relief for fans after he was spotted walking out of the stadium entirely on his own on Friday night.
Race Against Time: Early estimates suggest a recovery period of 1–2 weeks for a minor strain, putting him in a tight race to fit into upcoming UEFA Champions League and crucial AFCON qualification fixtures.
Galatasaray have officially provided the footballing world with a critical medical update on the physical state of their talismanic forward, Victor Osimhen.
The Nigerian international sent panic waves through both Istanbul and West Africa on Friday night when he abruptly pulled up holding his leg in the 32nd minute of the club's breathless 3-2 victory over İstanbul Basaksehir, just moments after opening the scoring with a thunderous 16th-minute strike.
READ THIS ALSO: How Gabriel Sara’s stoppage-time heroics rescued all three points for Galatasaray after Osimhen went down.
Following a tense night of speculation, the club took to their social media channels on Saturday morning, to reveal that initial clinical checks at the sponsor hospital, Acibadem Maslak, have detected strain and pain located in the player's right adductor muscle group.
The Official Medical Blueprint
The official statement from the reigning Turkish champions confirmed that a meticulous recovery plan is already underway under the supervision of their elite medical staff.
"Advanced examinations, including MRI, for our players Victor Osimhen and Mario Lemina, in whom strain and pain were detected in the right adductor muscle group during yesterday's Baskasehir FK match, will be completed tomorrow," the club announced.
In a bit of positive news for anxious spectators, the forward was spotted walking out of the stadium completely unassisted under his own power late last night.
ACIBADEM SAĞLIK RAPORU— Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) September 5, 2026
Trendyol Süper Lig’in 4. haftasında dün oynanan Başakşehir FK karşılaşmasında sağ adduktor (kasık) kas grubunda gerilme ve ağrı tespit edilen ve tedavilerine başlanan oyuncularımız Victor Osimhen ve Mario Lemina’nın MR dahil ileri tetkikleri yarın… pic.twitter.com/mqOOJOPieb
While a final verdict on the severity of the injury hinges on Sunday's complete MRI panel, independent medical analysts note that a minor strain could sidelinement him for just one to two weeks, whereas torn fibers would rule him out for significantly longer.
READ THIS ALSO: How Alex Iwobi looks set to join an elite four-man Premier League club this weekend when Fulham play host to Crystal Palace.
Galatasaray and Nigeria Left Sweating on Fitness
The timing of the adductor issue could not be worse for club manager Okan Buruk, who is currently drawing up blueprints for a monumental UEFA Champions League showdown against Portuguese giants Sporting CP.
Osimhen's structural integration into the starting eleven had given the Lions an incredibly vertical, terrifying edge, making his potential absence a severe tactical handicap on the European stage.
To make matters worse, Galatasaray's treatment room is filling up rapidly, with the club also confirming that marquee defender Wilfried Singo has suffered bleeding and tendon damage in his right thigh biceps femoris muscle group following a brutal training ground collision.
Eric Chelle's Defensive Contingency Plans
The anxiety stretching across the continent to Nigeria is equally severe, where national team head coach Eric Chelle faces an impending selection crisis.
The Super Eagles are scheduled to kick-start their high-pressure 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification group later this month, hosting a stubborn Madagascar side on September 25th before flying out to square off against Guinea-Bissau on September 29th.
If Osimhen’s final MRI scans confirm an extended spell on the sidelines, Chelle’s tactical blueprint will be thrown into absolute disarray as he searches for an elite alternative capable of breaking down low blocks.