Boost for Eric Chelle as Arokodare maintains form after Osimhen's injury

Tolu Arokodare extended his scoring streak in the Ajax defeat to PSV.

Tolu Arokodare scored for the fourth consecutive match in Ajax colours; however, his heroics failed to spare Michel's side from defeat against title rivals, PSV.

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The 25-year-old scored in the 23rd minute, cancelling out USMNT's Ricardo Pepi's opener. The close-range strike was his fifth in the last four matches for Ajax, after three goals in two Conference League qualifiers against Sion and another against Telstar.

However, the equaliser failed to rouse the hosts, as injury time goals from Lutsharel Geertruida (45+1) and Esmir Bajraktarevic (90+2) clinched a 3-1 victory for PSV and sent them top of the Eredivisie standings.

Despite the defeat, however, Arokodare continued his incredible form, which is a huge positive for Eric Chelle's staff after the devastating news of Osimhen's injury ahead of the September international break, during which the Super Eagles have opening AFCON qualifier fixtures scheduled against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

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Key match details

​The match ignited almost instantly with American forward Ricardo Pepi breaking the deadlock, finishing neatly to put PSV ahead 1-0.

Despite the early setback, Ajax responded with intent. In the 23rd minute, Tolu Arokodare justified his starting spot by scoring a crucial equaliser for the hosts.

The Nigerian striker demonstrated sharp positioning and hold-up play, recording 20 accurate passes and leading the line effectively before being substituted in the 61st minute for Kasper Dolberg.

​However, the momentum shifted firmly back to PSV just before halftime. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Lutsharel Geertruida restored the visitors' lead, crushing Ajax's momentum heading into the locker room.

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The second half devolved into a physical, stop-start battle characterised by a flurry of yellow cards, with PSV ultimately collecting six bookings.

PSV expertly managed their narrow advantage, soaking up Ajax's pressure, before substitute Esmir Bajraktarević delivered the final blow in the 92nd minute, cementing the 3-1 win.

What the result means

​For PSV, securing three points in one of the league's most demanding away fixtures is a statement of intent. The victory extended their perfect winning streak to four matches and sent them above AZ Alkmaar on top of the standings.