Lucky Emmanuel scored the first goal for Shooting Stars on the continent after 27 years. Image: Jamiu Adelase (X)

Lucky Emmanuel scored the first goal for Shooting Stars on the continent after 27 years. Image: Jamiu Adelase (X)

Shooting Stars Coach Salisu Yusuf confident of CAF Confederation Cup progress after beating CS Sfaxien in Abeokuta

Shooting Stars celebrated their return to continental football after 27 years with a 1-0 CAF Confederation Cup victory over Tunisia's CS Sfaxien.

Shooting Stars head coach Salisu Yusuf has vowed that his side will head to Tunisia with attacking intent after the Oluyole Warriors marked their long-awaited return to continental football with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over CS Sfaxien in the CAF Confederation Cup.

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Lucky Emmanuel scored the first goal for Shooting Stars on the continent after 27 years. Image: Jamiu Adelase (X)

The Ibadan club ended a 27-year wait for African club football with a memorable first-leg triumph at the Moshood Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta, but Yusuf believes his players are capable of finishing the job away from home.

Playing their first continental fixture since 1999, Shooting Stars wasted little time announcing their return. Their bright start paid off in the 26th minute when Lucky Emmanuel converted the breakthrough goal.

The goal that give us the lead against CS Sfaxcien



HT: Shooting stars 1-0 CS Sfaxcien

⚽ Lucky Emmanuel pic.twitter.com/1S352Of676 — Busari Islamiyah Jumoke (@Sport_Lady32) September 5, 2026

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HALF TIME



After 27 yrs Lucky Emmanuel gives Shooting Stars in lead in the 25th minute.



First goal in the NPFL

First goal in the Continent.



LUCKY EMMANUEL



3SC 1 - 0 CS Sfaxien#SHOCSS #CAFCC pic.twitter.com/SQNnITjzkP — Jamiu Adelase (@adelasejamiu) September 5, 2026

CS Sfaxien returned from the break with renewed energy and mounted a sustained assault on the Shooting Stars defence.

The visitors pushed aggressively for an equaliser, forcing the Nigerian side onto the back foot during much of the second half.

However, Shooting Stars' goalkeeper produced a series of outstanding saves to preserve the clean sheet, ensuring the Ibadan club carried a valuable advantage into the decisive return leg.

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FT : Shooting Stars SC 1 - 0 CS Sfaxien pic.twitter.com/sx9SExmgkr — Shooting Stars SC (@ShootingSc) September 5, 2026

Yusuf refuses to settle for defence

Despite celebrating the victory, Yusuf admitted his team could have put the tie beyond doubt before travelling to Tunisia.

The experienced tactician pointed to several missed chances but insisted the performance has strengthened his belief that Shooting Stars can secure qualification.

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