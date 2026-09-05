Advertisement

Shooting Stars Coach Salisu Yusuf confident of CAF Confederation Cup progress after beating CS Sfaxien in Abeokuta

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 20:42 - 05 September 2026
Lucky Emmanuel scored the first goal for Shooting Stars on the continent after 27 years. Image: Jamiu Adelase (X)
Lucky Emmanuel scored the first goal for Shooting Stars on the continent after 27 years. Image: Jamiu Adelase (X)
Shooting Stars celebrated their return to continental football after 27 years with a 1-0 CAF Confederation Cup victory over Tunisia's CS Sfaxien.
Advertisement

Shooting Stars head coach Salisu Yusuf has vowed that his side will head to Tunisia with attacking intent after the Oluyole Warriors marked their long-awaited return to continental football with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over CS Sfaxien in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Advertisement
Lucky Emmanuel scored the first goal for Shooting Stars on the continent after 27 years. Image: Jamiu Adelase (X)

The Ibadan club ended a 27-year wait for African club football with a memorable first-leg triumph at the Moshood Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta, but Yusuf believes his players are capable of finishing the job away from home.

Playing their first continental fixture since 1999, Shooting Stars wasted little time announcing their return. Their bright start paid off in the 26th minute when Lucky Emmanuel converted the breakthrough goal.

Advertisement

CS Sfaxien returned from the break with renewed energy and mounted a sustained assault on the Shooting Stars defence.

The visitors pushed aggressively for an equaliser, forcing the Nigerian side onto the back foot during much of the second half.

However, Shooting Stars' goalkeeper produced a series of outstanding saves to preserve the clean sheet, ensuring the Ibadan club carried a valuable advantage into the decisive return leg.

Advertisement

Yusuf refuses to settle for defence

Despite celebrating the victory, Yusuf admitted his team could have put the tie beyond doubt before travelling to Tunisia.

The experienced tactician pointed to several missed chances but insisted the performance has strengthened his belief that Shooting Stars can secure qualification.

Advertisement

“We won't be going to Tunisia just to defend our lead,” Yusuf said after the match.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Rivers United earn draw against San Pedro in CAF Champions League opener
Football
05.09.2026
Rivers United earn draw against San Pedro in CAF Champions League opener
Boost for Eric Chelle as Arokodare maintains form after Osimhen's injury
Football
05.09.2026
Boost for Eric Chelle as Arokodare maintains form after Osimhen's injury
Nigeria qualify for 2027 U-19 Women's Cricket World Cup
Other Sports
05.09.2026
Nigeria qualify for 2027 U-19 Women's Cricket World Cup
Premier League star ranks Osimhen over Salah, Yaya Toure as he names best-ever African stars
Football
05.09.2026
Premier League star ranks Osimhen over Salah, Yaya Toure as he names best-ever African stars
Lucky Emmanuel scored the first goal for Shooting Stars on the continent after 27 years. Image: Jamiu Adelase (X)
Football
05.09.2026
Shooting Stars Coach Salisu Yusuf confident of CAF Confederation Cup progress after beating CS Sfaxien in Abeokuta
They are key - Chelsea legend shares winning blueprint before Arsenal derby
Premier League
05.09.2026
They are key - Chelsea legend shares winning blueprint before Arsenal derby