Shooting Stars Coach Salisu Yusuf confident of CAF Confederation Cup progress after beating CS Sfaxien in Abeokuta
Shooting Stars head coach Salisu Yusuf has vowed that his side will head to Tunisia with attacking intent after the Oluyole Warriors marked their long-awaited return to continental football with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over CS Sfaxien in the CAF Confederation Cup.
The Ibadan club ended a 27-year wait for African club football with a memorable first-leg triumph at the Moshood Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta, but Yusuf believes his players are capable of finishing the job away from home.
Playing their first continental fixture since 1999, Shooting Stars wasted little time announcing their return. Their bright start paid off in the 26th minute when Lucky Emmanuel converted the breakthrough goal.
The goal that give us the lead against CS Sfaxcien— Busari Islamiyah Jumoke (@Sport_Lady32) September 5, 2026
HT: Shooting stars 1-0 CS Sfaxcien
⚽ Lucky Emmanuel pic.twitter.com/1S352Of676
HALF TIME— Jamiu Adelase (@adelasejamiu) September 5, 2026
After 27 yrs Lucky Emmanuel gives Shooting Stars in lead in the 25th minute.
First goal in the NPFL
First goal in the Continent.
LUCKY EMMANUEL
3SC 1 - 0 CS Sfaxien#SHOCSS #CAFCC pic.twitter.com/SQNnITjzkP
CS Sfaxien returned from the break with renewed energy and mounted a sustained assault on the Shooting Stars defence.
The visitors pushed aggressively for an equaliser, forcing the Nigerian side onto the back foot during much of the second half.
However, Shooting Stars' goalkeeper produced a series of outstanding saves to preserve the clean sheet, ensuring the Ibadan club carried a valuable advantage into the decisive return leg.
FT : Shooting Stars SC 1 - 0 CS Sfaxien pic.twitter.com/sx9SExmgkr— Shooting Stars SC (@ShootingSc) September 5, 2026
Yusuf refuses to settle for defence
Despite celebrating the victory, Yusuf admitted his team could have put the tie beyond doubt before travelling to Tunisia.
The experienced tactician pointed to several missed chances but insisted the performance has strengthened his belief that Shooting Stars can secure qualification.
“We won't be going to Tunisia just to defend our lead,” Yusuf said after the match.