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NPFL Review

Coming for the title? Super Eagles icon Finidi sends terrifying warning to NPFL champions after stainless show

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 11:53 - 31 August 2026
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Rivers United boss Finidi George is off to a flyer.
Rivers United boss Finidi George is off to a flyer.
Finidi George is officially out for blood! After last season’s agonising title heartbreak, the Super Eagles legend just orchestrated a flawless 2-0 masterclass to leave Plateau United completely empty-handed. No goals conceded, total tactical control, and a massive warning shot sent straight to the champions.
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Head coach Finidi George has officially kicked off his redemption mission in ruthless fashion after orchestrating a flawless 2-0 victory for Rivers United over a stubborn Plateau United side at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

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The commanding Matchday 1 win on Sunday ensures the Port Harcourt heavyweights start their 2026/2027 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) campaign on the best possible note, completely erasing the psychological trauma of last season's heartbreaking photo-finish title collapse.

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Finidi's heavily scrutinised squad made absolutely sure that the visitors from Jos left the South-South region exactly as they arrived; completely empty-handed.

Squeezing the Visitors Early

The Pride of Rivers asserted total on-pitch dominance right from the opening whistle. In the 6th minute, Rivers United’s high-pressing system reaped immediate rewards. 

Clinical forward Chijioke Mbaoma exploited a massive gap in the Plateau backline, unselfishly squaring an assist for Abdulrasheed Dabai to ruthlessly rifle home the early 1-0 opener.

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Abdulrasheed Dabai and Finidi
Abdulrasheed Dabai and Finidi. [Photo Credit: @Omoruyi___/X)

Plateau United attempted to construct a response, but Finidi’s low-block defensive framework completely suffocated their attacking lines.

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The definitive blow materialised just seven minutes before the interval. In the 38th minute, Wasiu Falolu capitalised on a defensive lapse to double the advantage for the home side, altering the entire tactical complexion of the match before the half-time whistle.

Rivers United boss Finidi George is off to a flyer.
Rivers United boss Finidi George is off to a flyer.
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The second half turned into a technical masterclass. Rather than chasing unnecessary goals, Rivers United expertly controlled the tempo, passing the ball with absolute patience and defending their two-goal cushion with immense discipline to register a highly valued clean sheet.

The maximum three points comfortably push Rivers United to the top end of the early league standings, sending a clear message to champions Enugu Rangers, who only managed a draw. However, Finidi has zero time to celebrate this win.

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The Port Harcourt giants must immediately switch their attention to continental football, as they prepare for a high-pressure CAF Champions League qualifying showdown against Ivorian club San Pedro, before embarking on a daunting domestic road trip to face Katsina United.

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