Coming for the title? Super Eagles icon Finidi sends terrifying warning to NPFL champions after stainless show
Head coach Finidi George has officially kicked off his redemption mission in ruthless fashion after orchestrating a flawless 2-0 victory for Rivers United over a stubborn Plateau United side at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.
The commanding Matchday 1 win on Sunday ensures the Port Harcourt heavyweights start their 2026/2027 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) campaign on the best possible note, completely erasing the psychological trauma of last season's heartbreaking photo-finish title collapse.
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Finidi's heavily scrutinised squad made absolutely sure that the visitors from Jos left the South-South region exactly as they arrived; completely empty-handed.
⏱️ 90'— Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) August 30, 2026
Rivers United 2-0 Plateau United
2 minutes additional time indicated #NPFL27 || #MD1 || #RIVPLA
Squeezing the Visitors Early
The Pride of Rivers asserted total on-pitch dominance right from the opening whistle. In the 6th minute, Rivers United’s high-pressing system reaped immediate rewards.
Clinical forward Chijioke Mbaoma exploited a massive gap in the Plateau backline, unselfishly squaring an assist for Abdulrasheed Dabai to ruthlessly rifle home the early 1-0 opener.
Plateau United attempted to construct a response, but Finidi’s low-block defensive framework completely suffocated their attacking lines.
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The definitive blow materialised just seven minutes before the interval. In the 38th minute, Wasiu Falolu capitalised on a defensive lapse to double the advantage for the home side, altering the entire tactical complexion of the match before the half-time whistle.
The second half turned into a technical masterclass. Rather than chasing unnecessary goals, Rivers United expertly controlled the tempo, passing the ball with absolute patience and defending their two-goal cushion with immense discipline to register a highly valued clean sheet.
The maximum three points comfortably push Rivers United to the top end of the early league standings, sending a clear message to champions Enugu Rangers, who only managed a draw. However, Finidi has zero time to celebrate this win.
Threading a needle 🪡— Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) August 31, 2026
Alex Oyowah makes it look easy
What a pass 🔥#NPFL27 || #RIVPLA || @NigeriaPFL pic.twitter.com/VyPkIsSjuv
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The Port Harcourt giants must immediately switch their attention to continental football, as they prepare for a high-pressure CAF Champions League qualifying showdown against Ivorian club San Pedro, before embarking on a daunting domestic road trip to face Katsina United.