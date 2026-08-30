Why Osimhen will score more goals this season — Galatasaray coach shares
Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has highlighted some adjustments and improvements that have allowed the squad to better platform Victor Osimhen.
The head coach hinted at the team's attacking approach following a 3-2 Süper Lig victory over Göztepe on Saturday, August 29.
Galatasaray improving Osimhen
Buruk suggested that Galatasaray altered their build-up play to ensure the Nigeria international received service inside the final third.
He noted that Osimhen's off-the-ball movement has allowed midfielders to find him consistently in scoring areas.
"We created a lot of chances. Perhaps I agree with what you said, compared to last year. Our shot count has never been this high," Buruk stated, per the club's website.
"Osimhen is getting the ball more often this time; he's getting into more positions in the penalty area, and there's a Galatasaray team that's creating more chances."
Prolific early-season output
The shift has resulted in a highly productive start to the 2026/27 campaign for the 27-year-old forward.
Osimhen registered multiple direct goal contributions for the third consecutive match during the weekend victory at RAMS Park.
He provided an assist for Gabriel Sara in the 55th minute before converting a penalty kick in the 63rd minute.
Osimhen has now tallied five goals in just three league appearances this term. This scoring rate puts him on track to surpass his total from the previous campaign, where he managed 15 league goals.