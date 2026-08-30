Why Osimhen will score more goals this season — Galatasaray coach shares

Victor Osimhen has scored at an amazing clip in the Turkish Super Lig this season, and Okan Buruk provided some insights as to why.

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has highlighted some adjustments and improvements that have allowed the squad to better platform Victor Osimhen.

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Galatasaray improving Osimhen

Buruk suggested that Galatasaray altered their build-up play to ensure the Nigeria international received service inside the final third.

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He noted that Osimhen's off-the-ball movement has allowed midfielders to find him consistently in scoring areas.

"We created a lot of chances. Perhaps I agree with what you said, compared to last year. Our shot count has never been this high," Buruk stated, per the club's website.

"Osimhen is getting the ball more often this time; he's getting into more positions in the penalty area, and there's a Galatasaray team that's creating more chances."

Prolific early-season output

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The shift has resulted in a highly productive start to the 2026/27 campaign for the 27-year-old forward.

Osimhen registered multiple direct goal contributions for the third consecutive match during the weekend victory at RAMS Park.

Osimhen in action for Galatasaray

He provided an assist for Gabriel Sara in the 55th minute before converting a penalty kick in the 63rd minute.