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Umar Sadiq's Bees brutally trolled over harmless 'Sting' after Ikorodu City execute ruthless 3-1 slaughter

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 22:36 - 30 August 2026
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Ranchers Bees rolled into Onikan bragging loud, but Ikorodu City just gave them a lethal reality check! Despite going down early, the Oga Boys mounted a wild comeback victory, scoring a Goal of the Season contender while making their rivals finish with 10 men! Post-match, Ikorodu City dropped the most ruthless, unhinged tweet ever.
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The noisy insects came to Lagos looking to cause major pain, but they left the Mobolaji Johnson Arena completely swatted and broken.

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In a breathtaking opening-day showdown for the 2026/27 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, Ikorodu City survived a fast scare to secure a sensational 3-1 comeback victory over Ranchers Bees.

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The thrilling match had absolutely everything, a Goal of the Season contender, two unbelievable misses of the season, a late red card, and a post-match social media war that has completely set the internet on fire.

Shocked by an Early Sting

Ranchers Bees, the newly-promoted club owned by Super Eagles star Sadiq Umar, walked onto the pitch full of supreme confidence. 

It took them a mere seven minutes to silence the Lagos crowd when Chiedozie Okorie pounced on an early defensive error to slot home a shock 1-0 lead.

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For the first twenty minutes, the visitors completely dominated the pace, threatening to run away with all three points.

Umar Dan’azumi celebrates with his Ikorodu City teammatess.
Umar Dan’azumi celebrates with his Ikorodu City teammatess.

Deep into first-half injury time, the home fans went into pure pandemonium. In the 45+5th minute, Abayomi Ayodeji unleashed a miraculous shot that will comfortably go down as a Goal of the Season contender, steering Ikorodu City to a 2-1 lead at the break.

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The Stoppage-Time Execution

The second half was a tale of total drama. While Ikorodu City completely dominated the pitch, their attackers somehow produced two comical, jaw-dropping misses that left fans holding their heads in disbelief.

Sensing they were still alive in the tie, Ranchers Bees threw body and soul forward to find an equaliser. 

But their aggressive tactics backfired horribly. In the 86th minute, a dangerous tackle saw a Ranchers, who also saw a player Mustapha Jubrin taken off by an ambulance, defender hit with a direct red card, reducing the visitors to 10 men.

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Just sixty seconds later, Ikorodu City capitalised on the total chaos. The referee awarded a clear penalty, and Farouk Salami stepped up to coolly smash his spot-kick past the keeper, sealing the ruthless 3-1 execution.

Abayomi Ayodeji was a handful for Ranchers Bees.
Abayomi Ayodeji was a handful for Ranchers Bees.

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"They Sting Once and Then Kpai!"

Immediately after the final whistle, Ikorodu City’s official handle took to X (formerly Twitter) to unleash a wave of pure, unadulterated disrespect on their defeated rivals.

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“There’s a reason why bees make too much noise, sting once and then kpai (die) like a honeybee," the club posted mockingly. "Typical behaviour at the Arena!”

Ranchers Bees tried to save face on their own page, posting a defiant message to their supporters: “Defeat in Lagos. We fought until the end and finished the game with 10-men strong. Not the result we wanted but we learn from this. Ikorodu City got the points. We got the warning shot. We will be back.”

With all three points safely secured, Ikorodu City has successfully laid down a massive marker, taking an early spot near the absolute top of the NPFL standings.

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