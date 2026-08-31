Victor Osimhen leads the way as frozen-out Super Eagles stars go on goalscoring rampage in Europe

Pure unadulterated Nigerian dominance across Europe this weekend! From Ademola Lookman tearing up La Liga to a jaw-dropping 'Senior Man' rescue mission in Turkey and a completely unplayable debut assist in Serie A! Forget the haters, our boys are cooking at an elite level. Read up to see who completely stole the show!

It was a weekend of absolute dominance for Nigerian footballers across Europe’s elite leagues, with several Super Eagles stars and lesser-known starlets putting on masterclasses to silence their structural critics.

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From the glitz of La Liga to the gritty battlegrounds of Turkey, Nigerian excellence was on full, unplayable display on the pitch and Naija Stars Abroad paid attention.

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Lookman and Arokodare Conquer the Elite

In Spain, Ademola Lookman officially got his domestic account off the mark for the season. The former African best produced a moment of pure individual quality, netting a well-taken goal to steer Atletico Madrid to a comfortable LaLiga victory over Chidera Ejuke’s struggling Sevilla side.

Meanwhile, towering frontman Tolu Arokodare is officially finding absolute solace in his new home in the Netherlands.

The clinical striker netted his very first Eredivisie goal of the campaign, his fourth in all competitions, as a rampant Ajax side cruised to a heavy away victory over Telstar.

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Arokodare is currently playing like a possessed man and simply cannot stop scoring.

Osimhen and 'Senior Man' Run Turkey

In the Super Lig, masked king Victor Osimhen extended his terrifying streak, coolly dispatching a high-pressure penalty and engineering a sublime backheel assist as Galatasaray survived a chaotic five-goal thriller to edge Göztepe 3-2.

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Lower down the Turkish football pyramid, a vintage 'Senior Man' rescue mission unfolded in the 1. Lig. Kelechi Iheanacho single-handedly dragged Bursaspor from the jaws of defeat against Kayserispor.

The Super Eagles striker fired home a clinical equaliser before turning provider with a tactical assist to seal a dramatic, come-from-behind victory.

Kelechi Iheanacho in fine form.

Italian Resurrections and Debut Delight

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The 'Naija Brothers' locked horns at the San Siro as Samuel Chukwueze hosted Akor Adams' Venezia.

Chukwueze put on another defensive and attacking clinic as a converted right wing-back, driving Ruben Amorim’s high-flying AC Milan to a clean-sheet 2-0 win.

Elsewhere in Serie A, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye put in a heroic shift between the sticks despite conceding twice, but the headline belonged to teenage prodigy Ebenezer Akinsanmiro.

The starlet registered a magical, unplayable assist on his competitive debut to guide Udinese to a crucial away victory over Monza.

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The Unknown Starlets Explode

Beyond the household names, Nigeria's next generation shattered boundaries this weekend.

Little-known teenage sensation Stanley Iheanacho bagged his fourth goal of the campaign, brilliantly assisted by compatriot Friday Etim, to rescue a Danish Superliga away draw for Midtjylland against Silkeborg.

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In Switzerland, another unheralded gem, Akpe Victory, put on a breath-taking individual display for Basel.

Coming off the bench with his side trailing by two goals against heavyweights Young Boys, Victory scored a stunning debut goal before setting up the equaliser to complete a heroic away comeback.

Mixed Fortunes in England

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In the English Premier League, Semi Ajayi produced a colossal structural performance at the back, marshaling Hull City to a priceless clean sheet and a narrow victory over Taiwo Awoniyi’s toothless Coventry City.

Down in the Championship, Bright Osayi-Samuel put in an immense defensive shift to help Birmingham City punch their first win of the campaign, while Ryan Alebiosu’s solid shift at right-back couldn't prevent Blackburn Rovers from falling to a home defeat against QPR.

Nigeria's Semi Ajayi