WATCH: Ex-Arsenal player grabs throat of young fan

An incredible altercation occurred during the Championship clash between Portsmouth and Cardiff City

Cardiff City midfielder Krystian Bielik was involved in a shocking physical altercation with a young Portsmouth supporter during a Championship fixture at Fratton Park.

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The 28-year-old former Arsenal prospect remarkably escaped a red card after appearing to grab the fan by the throat, however, the spectator was ejected from the stadium.

The clash in the stands

The extraordinary incident occurred in the 70th minute as Cardiff City trailed 2-0 to their newly promoted hosts.

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Bielik, who previously spent four years developing within the Arsenal youth academy between 2015 and 2019, rushed to the touchline to retrieve the ball and launch a quick throw-in.

Instead of returning the ball, a young Portsmouth supporter deliberately threw it over the midfielder's head. In retaliation, Bielik reached into the stands and appeared to grab the spectator by the throat.

The young fan quickly stood up, pushed the Polish international away, and directly slapped Bielik across the face.

Match officials intervene

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The unprecedented confrontation sparked immediate outrage among the surrounding home crowd, leading to a temporary suspension of play.

Referee Ben Speedie halted the match for roughly three minutes to restore order alongside stadium security.

Cardiff’s Krystian Bielik grabs a child by the neck throwing the ball.



The kid responds by slapping Bielik round the face, with him and his family then getting removed from the stadium with Bielik receiving no card.



What on earth… 😳 pic.twitter.com/31AHrITyin — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) September 5, 2026

During the stoppage, another spectator further escalated tensions by throwing a second ball that struck Cardiff defender Perry Ng on the back of the head.

Security staff subsequently ejected the young fan, his family, and the second supporter from the stadium.

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Bielek escapes immediate punishment

Despite the severity of the touchline scuffle, Bielik avoided any further punishment from the referee.

The midfielder was already on a yellow card issued in the ninth minute, but Speedie opted against brandishing a second yellow or a straight red card.

While he avoided an in-game dismissal, the midfielder now faces potential retrospective disciplinary action and a lengthy suspension from the Football Association.

Portsmouth ultimately secured the 2-0 victory through goals from Conor Shaughnessy and Marezi, climbing to 13th in the Championship table.

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