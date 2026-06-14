Edo Queens crowned NWFL Champions again as Bayelsa Queens held in title-deciding clash

Edo Queens have emerged champions of the 2025/26 NWFL Premiership after a goalless draw against Bayelsa Queens.

Edo Queens have been crowned champions of the 2025/26 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership after securing the result they needed on the final day of the Super Six playoffs in Abuja.

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🏆 EDO QUEENS ARE CHAMPIONS.



A season of hard work, resilience, and consistency ends with glory as Edo Queens lift the 2025/26 NWFL Premiership Super Six title in Port Harcourt. 👑⚽️



🏆 Champions

🎉 Unforgettable celebrations

📸 History made#NWFL26 pic.twitter.com/SDQFugLmBu — Justina Aniefiok (@Justinaaniefiok) June 14, 2026

The Benin City side held defending champions Bayelsa Queens to a goalless draw in a tense title-deciding encounter, finishing the playoffs with 10 points from five matches to emerge as the country's top women's football club.

Edo Queens hold nerve in decisive clash

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Heading into the final round of fixtures, the title race remained finely balanced, but Edo Queens produced a disciplined performance against Bayelsa Queens to secure the point that guaranteed them the championship.

The result capped an impressive playoff campaign for Coach Moses Aduku's team, which showed remarkable consistency throughout the competition despite facing stiff opposition from some of the league's strongest sides.

Their triumph marked a second NWFL Premiership title in three seasons.

Strong response after early setbacks

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Edo Queens' road to the title was not entirely straightforward. After a mixed start to the Super Six tournament.

One of the standout moments of their campaign came in a commanding 6-2 victory over Abia Angels. Forward Chioma Moses delivered a sensational individual display in that match, scoring four goals to keep her side firmly on course for the championship.

The victory proved to be a turning point, providing the momentum that ultimately carried Edo Queens to the title.

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By winning the NWFL Premiership, Edo Queens have secured the opportunity to represent Nigeria in the CAF Women's Champions League WAFU-B qualifiers.