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Chaos after final whistle! NWFL ban players after fight

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 09:25 - 17 April 2026
NWFL suspends Ekiti Queens and Pacesetter Queens players for two matches after a violent post-match altercation in Ado Ekiti.
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The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) has issued two-match suspensions to players from Ekiti Queens and Pacesetter Queens following a violent altercation that erupted after their Premiership clash.

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The incident occurred at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium immediately after the final whistle, moments after Ekiti Queens secured a 2-0 victory on Matchday 15.

Players sanctioned for violent conduct

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According to the league, Teslimot Balogun of Pacesetter Queens and Busari Suliyat of Ekiti Queens were involved in a physical confrontation that quickly escalated, disrupting post-match proceedings.

After reviewing the referee's and match commissioner's reports and video footage of the incident, the NWFL ruled that both players were guilty of violent and unsporting conduct that brought the game into disrepute.

As a result, both players will now serve a two-match suspension starting from Matchday 16.

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What NWFL said

League Chief Operating Officer Modupe Shabi issued a firm statement reinforcing the NWFL’s zero-tolerance stance.

She further warned that future incidents could attract more severe punishments, including indefinite bans for players or officials found guilty of misconduct.

She said, “Any act of violence has no place in our league and will be met with firm disciplinary action to protect the integrity of the game and the safety of all participants.”

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