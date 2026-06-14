2026 FIFA World Cup: 3 records broken as Germany smash Curacao 7-1

Germany opened their 2026 World Cup campaign ruthlessly, dismantling debutants Curaçao 7-1 to send an early statement to every team in the tournament.

Felix Nmecha set the four-time champions on their way to a big win, with a sixth-minute lead, but the Caribbean side stunned the stadium when Livano Comenencia equalised in the 21st minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Germany quickly reasserted control, with Nico Schlotterbeck restoring the lead before half-time.

Arsenal star Kai Havertz added a penalty on the stroke of the break, and the floodgates opened after the interval as Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown, Havertz again, and Deniz Undav completed the rout.

The 8-goal affair saw several records emerge, with Curacao not left out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Germany's 7-goal record

Only five World Cup matches this century have featured a team scoring 7+ goals. Germany have three of them (8-0 vs Saudi Arabia 2002, 7-1 vs Brazil 2014, and 7-1 vs Curacao).

7 - Only five FIFA World Cup matches this century have seen a team score 7+ goals, while three of those five have been by 🇩🇪 Germany:



8-0 v Saudi Arabia (2002)

7-1 v Brazil (2014)

7-1 v Curaçao (2026)



Ruthless. pic.twitter.com/PGDJBl73Bg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 14, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Manuel Neuer's milestone

At 40 years and 79 days, the legendary goalkeeper became Germany’s oldest-ever player at a major tournament (World Cup or Euros), surpassing Lothar Matthäus.

40 - Aged 40 years and 79 days, Manuel Neuer today becomes Germany's oldest ever appearance maker at a major tournament (World Cup/EUROs), surpassing Lothar Matthäus who was 39 years and 91 days old against Portugal in the group stage of EURO 2000.



Legend. pic.twitter.com/YueGdqQ6aw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 14, 2026

3. Curacao's debut goal

The debutants became the first side to score within the opening 21 minutes of their first-ever World Cup match since Nigeria vs Bulgaria (also 21st minute) at the 1994 tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement