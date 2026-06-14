2026 FIFA World Cup: 3 records broken as Germany smash Curacao 7-1
Felix Nmecha set the four-time champions on their way to a big win, with a sixth-minute lead, but the Caribbean side stunned the stadium when Livano Comenencia equalised in the 21st minute.
Germany quickly reasserted control, with Nico Schlotterbeck restoring the lead before half-time.
Arsenal star Kai Havertz added a penalty on the stroke of the break, and the floodgates opened after the interval as Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown, Havertz again, and Deniz Undav completed the rout.
The 8-goal affair saw several records emerge, with Curacao not left out.
🚀🚀🚀#fifaworldcup #dfbteam 📸 DFB/Max Galys pic.twitter.com/HvJtAecjso— DFB-Team (@DFB_Team) June 14, 2026
1. Germany's 7-goal record
Only five World Cup matches this century have featured a team scoring 7+ goals. Germany have three of them (8-0 vs Saudi Arabia 2002, 7-1 vs Brazil 2014, and 7-1 vs Curacao).
7 - Only five FIFA World Cup matches this century have seen a team score 7+ goals, while three of those five have been by 🇩🇪 Germany:— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 14, 2026
8-0 v Saudi Arabia (2002)
7-1 v Brazil (2014)
7-1 v Curaçao (2026)
Ruthless. pic.twitter.com/PGDJBl73Bg
2. Manuel Neuer's milestone
At 40 years and 79 days, the legendary goalkeeper became Germany’s oldest-ever player at a major tournament (World Cup or Euros), surpassing Lothar Matthäus.
40 - Aged 40 years and 79 days, Manuel Neuer today becomes Germany's oldest ever appearance maker at a major tournament (World Cup/EUROs), surpassing Lothar Matthäus who was 39 years and 91 days old against Portugal in the group stage of EURO 2000.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 14, 2026
Legend. pic.twitter.com/YueGdqQ6aw
3. Curacao's debut goal
The debutants became the first side to score within the opening 21 minutes of their first-ever World Cup match since Nigeria vs Bulgaria (also 21st minute) at the 1994 tournament.
21 - Curaçao are the first side to score in the first 21 minutes of their first ever World Cup match since Nigeria v Bulgaria in 1994 (also 21st). Wave. pic.twitter.com/2jc1XVZUV2— OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) June 14, 2026