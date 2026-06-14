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2026 FIFA World Cup: 3 records broken as Germany smash Curacao 7-1

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 20:32 - 14 June 2026
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Germany opened their 2026 World Cup campaign ruthlessly, dismantling debutants Curaçao 7-1 to send an early statement to every team in the tournament.
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Felix Nmecha set the four-time champions on their way to a big win, with a sixth-minute lead, but the Caribbean side stunned the stadium when Livano Comenencia equalised in the 21st minute.

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Germany quickly reasserted control, with Nico Schlotterbeck restoring the lead before half-time.

Arsenal star Kai Havertz added a penalty on the stroke of the break, and the floodgates opened after the interval as Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown, Havertz again, and Deniz Undav completed the rout.

The 8-goal affair saw several records emerge, with Curacao not left out.

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1. Germany's 7-goal record

Only five World Cup matches this century have featured a team scoring 7+ goals. Germany have three of them (8-0 vs Saudi Arabia 2002, 7-1 vs Brazil 2014, and 7-1 vs Curacao).

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2. Manuel Neuer's milestone

At 40 years and 79 days, the legendary goalkeeper became Germany’s oldest-ever player at a major tournament (World Cup or Euros), surpassing Lothar Matthäus.

3. Curacao's debut goal

The debutants became the first side to score within the opening 21 minutes of their first-ever World Cup match since Nigeria vs Bulgaria (also 21st minute) at the 1994 tournament.

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