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"Why are you ashamed?" – Nigerians roast England after Falconets' spiderwoman beating

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 17:01 - 17 September 2026
Nigerian football fans have completely taken over social media to mock England after the Falconets pulled off a stunning 3-0 demolition in Biala. While England came into the knockout clash as overwhelming favourites, a legendary masterclass from Nigerian goalkeeper Christiana "Spiderwoman" Uzoma left the Young Lionesses utterly broken. To make matters worse, fans spotted the English FA trying to mask the embarrassing defeat online, triggering an absolute roasting.
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  • Joyful Nigerian supporters heavily flooded post-match timelines, warning English football accounts to stop hiding the embarrassing 3-0 blowout data.

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  • Goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma earned the unofficial title of "Spider-Girl" after pulling off a series of gravity-defying saves and a legendary penalty stop against Rachel Maltby.

  • Goals from Tosin Rafiu, Janet Akekoromowei, and super-sub Mary Mamudu completely shut out the highly-favoured English side in all departments.

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Hide the scoreline at your own peril

Following the final whistle, cheeky Nigerian fans noticed that the official English media handles seemed remarkably hesitant to boldly display the final 3-0 crushing. The response from the green-and-white faithful was immediate and ruthless.

Social media was flooded with comments mocking the apparent media blackout, with one fan asking: "Why are you ashamed to show us the scorelines?" while others fired warnings like, "Do not hide the scoreline again. You hear?"

Nigeria Falconets beat England 3-0 to reach U20 quarterfinal
Nigeria Falconets beat England 3-0 to reach U20 quarterfinal

Fans also poked fun at England’s failed strategy of trying to use Princess Ademiluyi, a player of Nigerian descent, to kick Nigeria out of the tournament. "So you wanted to use a Nigerian girl to send us parking from the World Cup right? It won't work, mate. Safe flight back to base," another supporter laughed.

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Read Also: An Absolute Demolition! How The Unstoppable Falconets Completely Humiliated England 3-0 In World Cup Knockout Masterclass!

The night 'Spiderwoman' Uzoma caged the Lionesses

While attackers Tosin Rafiu and Janet Akekoromowei did the damage upfront, the undisputed hero of the night was goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma. She earned the Player of the Match award after putting on an absolute brick-wall performance that broke English hearts.

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The definitive moment of the match came when a controversial refereeing decision handed England a penalty. Tournament top scorer and penalty specialist Rachel Maltby stepped up and hit a lightning-bolt strike. 

In mid-air, Uzoma channelled her inner 'Spiderwoman', pulling off a gravity-defying fingertip save to smash the ball against the crossbar and out.

Uzoma stops the penalty.
Uzoma stops the penalty.

A complete and utter shutdown

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That penalty save completely broke England's spirit and altered the entire geometry of the match. Immediately after the break, Janet Akekoromowei turned the screw, capitalising on a corner to fire home from close range.

From that moment on, England looked second-best in every single department. In the 73rd minute, Akekoromowei’s relentless, aggressive pressing forced a catastrophic error from an English defender inside the box. She calmly squared the ball to substitute Mary Mamudu, who tapped it in to make it 3-0 and seal the humiliation.

Nigeria actually wasted several clear-cut chances to make the scoreline four or five in the closing stages, but the statement had already been made. Against all odds, the Falconets kept a clean sheet, completely outclassed the favourites to make a statement as they marched into the quarter-finals to face either Poland or Colombia.

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