Super Eagles Standard? 3 Nigeria-eligible players fans want Chelle to call up now

Nigerian football fans have flooded social media to demand immediate look-ins for three highly rated, dual-nationality players from Eric Chelle ahead of the AFCON qualifiers and friendly against Russia.

The Offensive Prodigy: 21-year-old Denmark-based forward Stanley Iheanacho has been heavily backed as a direct emergency cover option for the injured international icon Victor Osimhen.

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The Defensive Rock: 19-year-old Leyton Orient centre-back Philip Chinedu has caught the eye of the public due to his immense physical power and elite ball-distribution skills in England.

The Goal-keeping Giant: 25-year-old Japanese-Nigerian goalkeeper Leo Kokubo is being heavily monitored in Belgium as a major threat to current number-one Stanley Nwabali.

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The Osimhen void opens the door for a new namesake

With main man Victor Osimhen heavily expected to miss the crucial start of the qualifying campaign due to fitness concerns, Nigerian fans are looking for immediate coverage up front.

They have fixed their sights squarely on Denmark, where 21-year-old forward Stanley Iheanacho is making serious noise as an option.

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Playing for Danish giants FC Midtjylland, the young attacker is mirroring the fine form of his veteran senior namesake, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Stanley has already registered four goal contributions in just seven matches this season, recently hammering home a brilliant goal against Brondby IF.

Stanley Iheanacho on duty.

Fans are explicitly begging Chelle to draft the youngster in, if not for the main competitive double-headers, then at least to test his mettle in the upcoming international friendly against Russia.

Back In Action in 22 days ⏳ pic.twitter.com/rlKIsmvAVS — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 3, 2026

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A towering wall in League One catching the eye

Despite his club enduring a difficult rough patch with three consecutive domestic defeats, the teenage defender's individual displays have caught the attention of eagle-eyed Nigerian scouts online.

Nigeria's recurring defensive structural collapses have left fans anxious for raw power and physical presence at the back.

Philip Chinedu catching the eyes in League One.

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Standing tall with impressive height, clean ball distribution, and immense recovery strength, supporters believe Chinedu possesses the exact physical profile needed to inject long-term power into the Super Eagles' backline.

Eric Chelle Please Call up forward Stanley Iheanacho🇳🇬 (21) and Centre back Phillip Chinedu🇳🇬 (19) for the Friendly match vs Russia🇷🇺. pic.twitter.com/QyRGklE44f — SE ⚽️XTRA🇳🇬 (@NaijascoutforSE) September 16, 2026

The Japanese-Nigerian giant built to challenge Nwabali

Perhaps the most intriguing name being heavily circulated across social media is 25-year-old goalkeeper Leo Kokubo.

Born to a Nigerian father and a Japanese mother, the 6ft 4in commanding shot-stopper currently holds down the number-one shirt for Sint-Truiden in the Belgian top flight.

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Japanese-Nigerian goalkeeper Leo Kokubo.

Kokubo is no random prospect; he was Japan’s star starting goalkeeper at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

🚨 THOUGHTS 💭



Dear @thenff, there’s a 25-year-old goalkeeper of Nigerian-Japanese 🇳🇬🇯🇵 descent Leo Kokubo playing with Sint-Truidense VV in the Belgium top division, I think he’s worth a look. Before Japan caps him. pic.twitter.com/3KxGFX6Dpx — African Fabrizio (@olisaemeka_G) September 14, 2026

This season, he has registered a solid 69% save percentage and an outstanding 74% accuracy rate on his long-ball distributions.

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