Advertisement

Super Eagles Standard? 3 Nigeria-eligible players fans want Chelle to call up now

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 13:48 - 17 September 2026
Nigerian football fans have flooded social media to demand immediate look-ins for three highly rated, dual-nationality players from Eric Chelle ahead of the AFCON qualifiers and friendly against Russia.
Advertisement

  • The Offensive Prodigy: 21-year-old Denmark-based forward Stanley Iheanacho has been heavily backed as a direct emergency cover option for the injured international icon Victor Osimhen.

Advertisement

  • The Defensive Rock: 19-year-old Leyton Orient centre-back Philip Chinedu has caught the eye of the public due to his immense physical power and elite ball-distribution skills in England.

  • The Goal-keeping Giant: 25-year-old Japanese-Nigerian goalkeeper Leo Kokubo is being heavily monitored in Belgium as a major threat to current number-one Stanley Nwabali.

Advertisement

The Osimhen void opens the door for a new namesake

With main man Victor Osimhen heavily expected to miss the crucial start of the qualifying campaign due to fitness concerns, Nigerian fans are looking for immediate coverage up front. 

They have fixed their sights squarely on Denmark, where 21-year-old forward Stanley Iheanacho is making serious noise as an option. 

Read Also: From New Nyanya to Europe! The Emotional Message Dropped By 22-Year-Old Victor Gidado After Battling Global Megastars!

Advertisement

Playing for Danish giants FC Midtjylland, the young attacker is mirroring the fine form of his veteran senior namesake, Kelechi Iheanacho. 

Stanley has already registered four goal contributions in just seven matches this season, recently hammering home a brilliant goal against Brondby IF. 

Stanley Iheanacho on duty.
Stanley Iheanacho on duty.

Fans are explicitly begging Chelle to draft the youngster in, if not for the main competitive double-headers, then at least to test his mettle in the upcoming international friendly against Russia.

Advertisement

Read Also: ‘Useless Federation’: Furious Nigerians Blast NFF Over Shock Russia Friendly Announcement Amid AFCON Preparation Concerns

A towering wall in League One catching the eye

Despite his club enduring a difficult rough patch with three consecutive domestic defeats, the teenage defender's individual displays have caught the attention of eagle-eyed Nigerian scouts online. 

Nigeria's recurring defensive structural collapses have left fans anxious for raw power and physical presence at the back. 

Philip Chinedu catching the eyes in League One.
Philip Chinedu catching the eyes in League One.
Advertisement

Standing tall with impressive height, clean ball distribution, and immense recovery strength, supporters believe Chinedu possesses the exact physical profile needed to inject long-term power into the Super Eagles' backline.

The Japanese-Nigerian giant built to challenge Nwabali

Perhaps the most intriguing name being heavily circulated across social media is 25-year-old goalkeeper Leo Kokubo. 

Born to a Nigerian father and a Japanese mother, the 6ft 4in commanding shot-stopper currently holds down the number-one shirt for Sint-Truiden in the Belgian top flight. 

Advertisement
Japanese-Nigerian goalkeeper Leo Kokubo.
Japanese-Nigerian goalkeeper Leo Kokubo.

Kokubo is no random prospect; he was Japan’s star starting goalkeeper at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. 

Read Also: The Heir To The Throne! Why 20-Year-Old George Ilenikhena Is Tactically Ready To Replace Injured Victor Osimhen Right Now!

This season, he has registered a solid 69% save percentage and an outstanding 74% accuracy rate on his long-ball distributions. 

Advertisement

With his international future still technically open at the senior level, fans are frantically tagging the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to cap him immediately before Japan ties him down permanently, providing direct, world-class competition for Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoye. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
No Osimhen, no Lookman – Eric Chelle names 24-man experimental Super Eagles squad for Russia friendly
Football
17.09.2026
No Osimhen, no Lookman – Eric Chelle names 24-man experimental Super Eagles squad for Russia friendly
Pulisic and Moroney: Milan star’s dating life takes centre stage after getting dumped by Pochettino
Football
17.09.2026
Pulisic and Moroney: Milan star’s dating life takes centre stage after getting dumped by Pochettino
Osimhen in, Iheanacho OUT - Eric Chelle unleashes ruthless 24-man squad for AFCON 2027 qualifiers
Football
17.09.2026
Osimhen in, Iheanacho OUT - Eric Chelle unleashes ruthless 24-man squad for AFCON 2027 qualifiers
Brentford vs Chelsea: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch
Match Previews
17.09.2026
Brentford vs Chelsea: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch
How Modern Games Use Rewards, Challenges and Progression to Maintain Player Interest
Football
17.09.2026
How Modern Games Use Rewards, Challenges and Progression to Maintain Player Interest
Carrick claims his job is safe
Premier League
17.09.2026
‘Doesn't bother me one bit’ - Carrick claims his job is safe despite Man United's dismal start