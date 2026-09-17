Super Eagles Standard? 3 Nigeria-eligible players fans want Chelle to call up now
The Offensive Prodigy: 21-year-old Denmark-based forward Stanley Iheanacho has been heavily backed as a direct emergency cover option for the injured international icon Victor Osimhen.
The Defensive Rock: 19-year-old Leyton Orient centre-back Philip Chinedu has caught the eye of the public due to his immense physical power and elite ball-distribution skills in England.
The Goal-keeping Giant: 25-year-old Japanese-Nigerian goalkeeper Leo Kokubo is being heavily monitored in Belgium as a major threat to current number-one Stanley Nwabali.
The Osimhen void opens the door for a new namesake
With main man Victor Osimhen heavily expected to miss the crucial start of the qualifying campaign due to fitness concerns, Nigerian fans are looking for immediate coverage up front.
They have fixed their sights squarely on Denmark, where 21-year-old forward Stanley Iheanacho is making serious noise as an option.
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Playing for Danish giants FC Midtjylland, the young attacker is mirroring the fine form of his veteran senior namesake, Kelechi Iheanacho.
Stanley has already registered four goal contributions in just seven matches this season, recently hammering home a brilliant goal against Brondby IF.
Fans are explicitly begging Chelle to draft the youngster in, if not for the main competitive double-headers, then at least to test his mettle in the upcoming international friendly against Russia.
Back In Action in 22 days ⏳ pic.twitter.com/rlKIsmvAVS— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 3, 2026
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A towering wall in League One catching the eye
Despite his club enduring a difficult rough patch with three consecutive domestic defeats, the teenage defender's individual displays have caught the attention of eagle-eyed Nigerian scouts online.
Nigeria's recurring defensive structural collapses have left fans anxious for raw power and physical presence at the back.
Standing tall with impressive height, clean ball distribution, and immense recovery strength, supporters believe Chinedu possesses the exact physical profile needed to inject long-term power into the Super Eagles' backline.
Eric Chelle Please Call up forward Stanley Iheanacho🇳🇬 (21) and Centre back Phillip Chinedu🇳🇬 (19) for the Friendly match vs Russia🇷🇺. pic.twitter.com/QyRGklE44f— SE ⚽️XTRA🇳🇬 (@NaijascoutforSE) September 16, 2026
The Japanese-Nigerian giant built to challenge Nwabali
Perhaps the most intriguing name being heavily circulated across social media is 25-year-old goalkeeper Leo Kokubo.
Born to a Nigerian father and a Japanese mother, the 6ft 4in commanding shot-stopper currently holds down the number-one shirt for Sint-Truiden in the Belgian top flight.
Kokubo is no random prospect; he was Japan’s star starting goalkeeper at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
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🚨 THOUGHTS 💭— African Fabrizio (@olisaemeka_G) September 14, 2026
Dear @thenff, there’s a 25-year-old goalkeeper of Nigerian-Japanese 🇳🇬🇯🇵 descent Leo Kokubo playing with Sint-Truidense VV in the Belgium top division, I think he’s worth a look. Before Japan caps him. pic.twitter.com/3KxGFX6Dpx
This season, he has registered a solid 69% save percentage and an outstanding 74% accuracy rate on his long-ball distributions.
With his international future still technically open at the senior level, fans are frantically tagging the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to cap him immediately before Japan ties him down permanently, providing direct, world-class competition for Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoye.