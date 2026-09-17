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Nigerian youngster just proved that your background doesn't limit your potential

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 13:04 - 17 September 2026
Gidado and Matteo Guendouzi during the Fenerbahce clash.
Gidado and Matteo Guendouzi during the Fenerbahce clash.
At just 22 years old, Nigerian midfielder Victor Gidado has gone from watching N’Golo Kante and Romelu Lukaku outside Abuja viewing centres to locking horns with them on the pitch. Following Gaziantep’s hard-fought goalless draw against Turkish giants Fenerbahce, the rising star shared a deeply emotional message, reminding everyone that where you start never determines where you finish.
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  • The David vs Goliath Battle: Victor Gidado played all 90 minutes as underdogs Gaziantep fought hard to secure a gritty goalless draw against star-studded Fenerbahce.

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  • The Premier League Royalty: The young Nigerian directly battled a midfield loaded with world-class talent, including World Cup winner N'Golo Kante, Mason Greenwood, Romelu Lukaku, and Nathan Ake.

  • The Street to Europe Dream: In a moving open letter, Gidado revealed he was playing street football in New Nyanya just a few years ago before earning his dream move to Europe.

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From New Nyanya to Europe

Life has a funny way of completely flipping the script when you least expect it. A few years ago, Victor Ntino-Emo Gidado was just another young boy playing street football in New Nyanya and finding his way through local pitches across Abuja. 

He used to stand outside crowded local sports bars, looking through the windows to watch World Cup winners and Premier League icons on television.

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Victor Gidado after the game against Fenerbahce.
Victor Gidado after the game against Fenerbahce.
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On Monday night, Pulse Sports can confirm that fantasy officially became his reality.

Going head-to-head with icons

Gidado did not just watch from the sidelines during Gaziantep's Super Lig clash against a heavily reinforced Fenerbahce. 

He was trusted by his manager to anchor the engine room from start to finish, playing the entire 90 minutes.

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Gidado in 2019 in Nigeria.
Gidado in 2019 in Nigeria.

Facing a star-studded midfield and attack boasting names like N’Golo Kanté, Mason Greenwood, Romelu Lukaku, Nathan Ake, and Matteo Guendouzi, the 22-year-old Nigerian held his own. 

He completed 65% of his passes, pulled off a successful dribble, made four crucial interceptions, and registered seven ball recoveries to secure a vital point for his side.

N'Golo Kante (left) and Gidado during the game.
N'Golo Kante (left) and Gidado during the game.

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The journey is still being written

Taking to his social media after the final whistle, an emotional Gidado poured his heart out to his followers. 

He spoke about the sheer surrealism of competing against the exact players he used to admire from a distance.

Gidado and Matteo Guendouzi during the Fenerbahce clash.
Gidado and Matteo Guendouzi during the Fenerbahce clash.
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"For me, this is more than football," Gidado shared. "It is a reminder to everyone that where you start doesn’t determine where you finish. My name is Victor Ntino-Emo Gidado and my journey is still being written."

Having already broken into the first team with five appearances this season after a move from Slovenia, the young midfielder is a living testimony that pure talent and relentless grind will always pave a way out of the trenches.

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