Why Sporting and Inter Lagos Are Locked In Absolute Social Media Warfare Ahead of Historic NPFL Derby!

Why Sporting and Inter Lagos Are Locked In Absolute Social Media Warfare Ahead of Historic NPFL Derby!

NPFL: ‘You have never won a game!’ – Inter and Sporting fans clash ahead explosive first Lagos derby in 10 years

Newly promoted sides Inter Lagos and Sporting Lagos are set to clash in the highly anticipated "Doma Derby" this Sunday, marking the first official top-flight football derby in Lagos State in over ten years. Both teams have taken to social media to heavily stoke the fires of their rivalry as they desperately hunt for their first victories of the new NPFL campaign.

A Decade in the Making: Lagos football fans will witness a historic top-flight derby after the initially scheduled fixture between Ikorodu City and Sporting Lagos was postponed.

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The Historic Dominance: Inter Lagos have launched early psychological warfare on the timeline, proudly boasting an unbeaten head-to-head record of three wins and one draw against Sporting.

The Decisive Narrative: Both teams enter the blockbuster weekend on the back of disappointing, separate defeats to league leaders Doma United, leaving them with zero room for error.

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Absolute chaos and tension have completely taken over the Lagos football space as newly promoted rivals Inter Lagos and Sporting Lagos prepare to lock horns this Sunday in a clash that is essentially the 'Doma Derby'.

NPFL fans in the state have been starved of local rivalry, and this upcoming clash marks the very first official Lagos derby in 10 long years, after the highly anticipated Ikorodu City vs Sporting Lagos showdown was abruptly postponed.

Sporting Lagos returned to the NPFL as champions of the NNL.

Ahead of the weekend’s blockbuster event, both clubs and their hostile fanbases have taken to social media to launch brutal attacks on one another, turning the digital space into an absolute warzone.

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🆚 Inter Lagos

🗓️ Sun, Sept 13

⏰ 4PM

🏟️ Onikan Stadium pic.twitter.com/bs3tbfreLy — Sporting Lagos (@SportingLagos) September 7, 2026

'The record speaks!' – Inter Lagos drop bombshell past record to humiliate Sporting 'Tech Boys'

The hosts of the weekend, Inter, wasted no time in violently asserting their bragging rights, publicly mocking Sporting with their dominant head-to-head record.

This weekend's grudge match will be the fifth meeting between the two sides, with Inter historically inflicting misery on Sporting by winning three and drawing one of their previous four encounters.

Inter Lagos

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Taking to their official media handle to rattle their opponents, Inter Lagos posted: "The record speaks - 4 games. 3 wins and 1 draw. Lagos Derby this weekend. Don’t miss it!"

The stakes are dangerously high for both teams. Both Inter and Sporting are entering this fixture in a state of desperation, searching for their very first win of the new NPFL campaign.

The record speaks

4 games. 3 wins and 1 draw



Lagos Derby this weekend

Don’t miss it! pic.twitter.com/T32FSaB4oz — Inter Lagos (@InterLagosFC) September 9, 2026

Shockingly, both clubs suffered embarrassing defeats to fellow newly promoted side Doma United in their opening fixtures, Sporting fell in Gombe, while Inter dropped all three points to the same team right in front of their home fans last weekend.

While Inter Lagos are desperate for their first-ever win in their debut NPFL season while keeping their unbeaten streak against the "Noisy Lagosians" alive, Sporting are hunting for an elusive first win since their return to top-flight football.

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‘Records are meant to be broken!’ – Angry fans trade heavy insults over ‘Lagsico’ showdown

The social media pages of both clubs have completely melted down, with fans exchanging heavy banter and predicting absolute doom for their opponents.

Reacting to the delayed rivalry, one excited fan wrote: "LAGSICO delay is definitely not denied! Hopefully, there is no political rally to disrupt this madness."

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Sporting Lagos in the NPFL.

Inter Lagos fans immediately swarmed the comment section to pressure their management, with one supporter warning: "You people have never won any game this season oh! Better win this one." Another Inter faithful boasted: "We always show workings. Inter lawa! Inter Lagos all the way!"

However, the Sporting Lagos fanbase fiercely hit back, downplaying Inter's past dominance and labeling them as amateurs. "Records are meant to be broken," a defiant Sporting fan blasted.

I go touch you inappropriately this Sunday you no go believe am https://t.co/pPrRKCaC0t — CRTR🇮🇹🍕 (@notboycuratorr) September 9, 2026

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Another Sporting loyalist ruthlessly mocked the hosts, writing: "Go and claim your generic 3 points from those unripe Premier League teams. At least for now, they are simply not on our level yet. Make men taste Inter Lagos as soon as possible, 0-3 away win loading!"