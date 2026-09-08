Confirmed: Former Super Eagles boss Eguavoen named Super Falcons interim coach ahead 2028 Olympic qualifiers

Ex-Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen is loved and respected by a host of players || X

Ex-Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen is loved and respected by a host of players || X

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially appointed former Super Eagles head coach Augustine Eguavoen to take charge of the Super Falcons on an interim basis. The technical shake-up comes as the federation continues its search for a permanent manager, thrusting the veteran straight into the dugout for the upcoming 2028 Olympic Games qualification matches against Comoros.

The Interim Appointment: Augustine ‘Cerezo’ Eguavoen will temporarily lead Nigeria’s Senior Women’s National Team for their crucial double-header Olympic qualifiers in October.

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An Elite Backing Crew: Eguavoen will be flanked by a highly experienced technical bench, including Nasarawa Amazons boss Christopher Danjuma and legendary former defender Ayisat Yusuf.

The Road to Los Angeles: The 10-time African Champions will launch their delicate four-round knockout campaign on home soil next month, targeting one of Africa’s two coveted slots for the 2028 Olympic Games.

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Nigerian football has witnessed another massive administrative twist as the NFF activates an emergency contingency blueprint for the women's senior national team.

Former Super Eagles manager Augustine Eguavoen has been officially named the interim head coach of the Super Falcons.

Augustine Eguavoen .

Popularly known as 'Cerezo', the veteran tactician brings a monumental wealth of top-tier experience to the national team dugout, having previously guided the masculine Super Eagles to a bronze medal finish at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Eguavoen will hold the fort temporarily for the impending 2028 Olympic Games qualifying fixtures while the federation's hierarchy continues its extensive search for a substantive, permanent head coach.

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Super Falcons. Image: Justina Aniefiok (X)

An Elite Technical bench built to protect the Falcons

To ensure a seamless structural transition, the federation has surrounded Eguavoen with an entirely elite backroom staff steeped in local and international women's football heritage.

Christopher Danjuma, the current head coach of Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) heavyweights Nasarawa Amazons, steps in as the primary assistant coach. Danjuma boasts a phenomenal record with youth setups, having recently guided the Falconets through a campaign at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

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Former Super Eagles boss Augustine Eguavoen || X

He will be joined by former international defender Ayisat Yusuf, who holds a staggering 68 caps for Nigeria, alongside veteran goalkeeper trainer Olatunji Baruwa to lock down the defensive and tactical departments.

The brutal four-round knockout road to Los Angeles 2028

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The 10-time African Champions enter the qualification fray with a massive target on their backs. The Super Falcons received a automatic bye into the second round as one of the three highest-ranked teams on the continent, setting up a clash against Comoros, who advanced after single-handedly dismantling Sudan 30-0 on aggregate.

Both legs of the decisive encounter are scheduled to take place at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo on October 9 and 13, 2026.

Super Falcons Squad at the Africa Women's nations cup