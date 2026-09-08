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I think they don't like me — Yamal makes assessment on Dembele's Mbappe Ballon d'Or claim

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 15:52 - 08 September 2026
Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal addressed Ousmane Dembele's Ballon d'Or short list.
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Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has refused to put stock in Ousmane Dembélé’s 2026 Ballon d'Or predictions, suggesting the Paris Saint-Germain forward's selections were influenced by personal bias.

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​Yamal responds to bias

​The 19-year-old addressed his omission from Dembélé’s shortlist during a media appearance on Tuesday, September 8.

​“He’s Kylian Mbappé’s friend, right?” Yamal stated. “I’m very happy with the season I had. I think every time we faced each other, I probably did something that made them dislike me! And that’s normal. My relationship with Ousmane is very good, and I understand that he wants to choose other players.”

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​He added: “But I’m very happy with what I delivered this year, and I’m confident that everyone watched it, even if he didn’t."

​Dembele selects his favourites

​Dembélé, who secured the 2025 Ballon d'Or, revealed his top three candidates for the 2026 award during an interview with L'Équipe.

​The French international selected Paris Saint-Germain teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, and Real Madrid forward Mbappé. The list excluded Yamal, despite the winger securing the 2025/26 LALIGA title and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

​Yamal dominates recent meetings

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​Yamal’s comments regarding a possible dislike reference his consistent success against Mbappé across both club and international competitions.

​The Barcelona academy graduate scored against Mbappé’s France during the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-finals. He recently defeated the French national team again on July 14, en route to Spain winning the 2026 World Cup in North America.

​At club level, Yamal has maintained a positive record in El Clásico fixtures against Mbappé's Real Madrid. The winger has frequently celebrated or preceded these victories with provocative social media posts, which has possibly sown a seed of discord.

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