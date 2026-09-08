I think they don't like me — Yamal makes assessment on Dembele's Mbappe Ballon d'Or claim

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal addressed Ousmane Dembele's Ballon d'Or short list.

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has refused to put stock in Ousmane Dembélé’s 2026 Ballon d'Or predictions, suggesting the Paris Saint-Germain forward's selections were influenced by personal bias.

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​Yamal responds to bias

​The 19-year-old addressed his omission from Dembélé’s shortlist during a media appearance on Tuesday, September 8.

​“He’s Kylian Mbappé’s friend, right?” Yamal stated. “I’m very happy with the season I had. I think every time we faced each other, I probably did something that made them dislike me! And that’s normal. My relationship with Ousmane is very good, and I understand that he wants to choose other players.”

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​He added: “But I’m very happy with what I delivered this year, and I’m confident that everyone watched it, even if he didn’t."

​Dembele selects his favourites

​Dembélé, who secured the 2025 Ballon d'Or, revealed his top three candidates for the 2026 award during an interview with L'Équipe.

​The French international selected Paris Saint-Germain teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, and Real Madrid forward Mbappé. The list excluded Yamal, despite the winger securing the 2025/26 LALIGA title and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

​Yamal dominates recent meetings

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​Yamal’s comments regarding a possible dislike reference his consistent success against Mbappé across both club and international competitions.

​The Barcelona academy graduate scored against Mbappé’s France during the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-finals. He recently defeated the French national team again on July 14, en route to Spain winning the 2026 World Cup in North America.