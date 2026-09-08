Messi inches closer to Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or record

Lionel Messi's incredible 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign has edged him closer to a record held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has received his 17th career Ballon d'Or nomination after France Football released the official 30-man shortlist on Tuesday, September 8.

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The 39-year-old Argentina international returns to the shortlist, moving one step closer to Cristiano Ronaldo's all-time nomination record.

Messi closes on Ronaldo's record

Ronaldo was omitted from the 30-man shortlist, leaving the Al-Nassr forward on 18 career nominations.

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Messi's inclusion places him just one nomination behind his rival. The return arrives exactly one year after the 2025 shortlist marked the first time since 2003 that neither player received a nomination.

The Argentine forward earned his reinstatement following his performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. Messi anchored the national team, carrying Argentina through the tournament before their eventual elimination.

He scored eight goals during the tournament, temporarily claiming the outright record for most strikes in FIFA World Cup history (21), before Kylian Mbappe stole his march with a brace against England, which took his career total to 22.

Messi joins full 2026 nomination list

Messi faces competition from a 30-man field featuring recent international tournament winners and top European performers.

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The complete list of 2026 Ballon d'Or nominees includes:

Jude Bellingham (England)

Pau Cubarsí (Spain)

Marc Cucurella (Spain)

Ousmane Dembélé (France)

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Luis Díaz (Colombia)

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Gabriel (Brazil)

Erling Haaland (Norway)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

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Harry Kane (England)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia)

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Sadio Mané (Senegal)

Marquinhos (Brazil)

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Lautaro Martínez (Argentina)

Kylian Mbappé (France)

Nuno Mendes (Portugal)

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

João Neves (Portugal)

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Michael Olise (France)

Willian Pacho (Ecuador)

Julián Quiñones (Mexico)

Declan Rice (England)

Rodri (Spain)

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Fabián Ruiz (Spain)

William Saliba (France)

Ferran Torres (Spain)

Dayot Upamecano (France)

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil)

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