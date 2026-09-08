"Let It Be Decided By Fans' Votes" - Fans lose their minds as Ronaldo is snubbed, Fernandes tops 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist

The footballing world has been thrown into complete meltdown following the official announcement of the 30-man nominee list for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award. While Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and Real Madrid megastar Kylian Mbape headline the elite selections, the complete absence of Cristiano Ronaldo has triggered a massive war of words across social media.

The Ronaldo Snub: Five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo has been completely omitted from the 30-man shortlist, prompting his global fanbase to launch heavy accusations of an agenda against the icon.

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The Fan Vote Rebel: With no clear frontrunner dominating the narrative this year, fans are aggressively demanding that France Football abandon traditional journalist panels and let the ultimate trophy be decided purely by public votes.

The Bizarre Nominees: The inclusion of wildcard selections like Sadio Mané, Ferran Torres, and Julián Quinones has left purists sick to their stomachs as young superstars like Pedri and Bradley Barcola are overlooked.

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The race for the ultimate individual crown in world football has officially begun, and the selection committee has managed to irritate almost every major fanbase on the planet.

The unveiling of the 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d’Or award features the usual modern heavyweights, including Champions League winners Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, alongside domestic goal machines Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Manchester United's midfield talisman Bruno Fernandes also scooped a highly deserved headline nomination following his recent breathtaking hat-trick masterclass.

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However, the collective list has been completely overshadowed by the high-profile omission of Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, sparking absolute digital warfare between rival supporters who are questioning the integrity of the entire voting process.

Bruno Fernandes has been tipped to win the Premier League Player of he Week.

‘Let it Be Decided by Fans’: Fans propose radical voting shake-up

Because this year's voting window lacks a single player who has completely cleared the field domestically and internationally, the online soccer community is pushing a radical blueprint for the trophy's destiny.

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"I have an unpopular opinion," one viral tweet read on Tuesday evening. "Since it’s hard to choose the winner for this year’s Ballon d’Or, I think they should let it be decided by fans' votes."

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the winner.

While a public vote would inevitably cause a popularity contest between standard icons like Lionel Messi, who miraculously secured a spot on the list despite playing for Inter Miami, and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, it highlights the general public’s complete fatigue with traditional footballing institutions.

Naturally, Ronaldo's ultra-loyal contingent quickly weaponised the text, screaming: "THE AGENDA AGAINST RONALDO IS VERY OBVIOUS... I think CR7 was right about this shiii!"

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i have an unpopular opinion. since it’s hard to choose the winner for this year’s Ballon d’Or, i think they should let it be decided by fans votes. https://t.co/xZhlcfAkB1 — ່ (@pxrcyishim) September 7, 2026

Ferran Torres and Sadio Mane selections branded a total disgrace

Beyond the great Ronaldo debate, tactical observers are losing their minds over the questionable inclusion of several squad players at the expense of white-hot elite talent.

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Sadio Mane shines for All Nassr.

The fact that Barcelona's out-of-favour winger Ferran Torres, Al-Qadsiah’s Julián Quinones, and an aging Sadio Mane earned 30-man status has left pundits thoroughly bewildered.

"This is a shame," an angry supporter ranted on the timeline. "You left Desiré Doué, Bradley Barcola, Pedri, and Raphinha, and put Ferran Torres, Sadio Mané, Julian Quiñones??? Wtf.. I'm losing it."

Mexico's Julián Quiñones scored the first goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup | IMAGO

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Arsenal and Chelsea fans were equally toxic about the omission of elite shot-stoppers from the main block, questioning, "Goalkeepers get a different category or what? How is David Raya not in the list???"