Advertisement

"Let It Be Decided By Fans' Votes" - Fans lose their minds as Ronaldo is snubbed, Fernandes tops 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 16:15 - 08 September 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United hugs Bruno Fernandes on August 22, 2022.
The footballing world has been thrown into complete meltdown following the official announcement of the 30-man nominee list for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award. While Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and Real Madrid megastar Kylian Mbape headline the elite selections, the complete absence of Cristiano Ronaldo has triggered a massive war of words across social media.
Advertisement

  • The Ronaldo Snub: Five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo has been completely omitted from the 30-man shortlist, prompting his global fanbase to launch heavy accusations of an agenda against the icon.

Advertisement

  • The Fan Vote Rebel: With no clear frontrunner dominating the narrative this year, fans are aggressively demanding that France Football abandon traditional journalist panels and let the ultimate trophy be decided purely by public votes.

  • The Bizarre Nominees: The inclusion of wildcard selections like Sadio Mané, Ferran Torres, and Julián Quinones has left purists sick to their stomachs as young superstars like Pedri and Bradley Barcola are overlooked.

Advertisement

The race for the ultimate individual crown in world football has officially begun, and the selection committee has managed to irritate almost every major fanbase on the planet. 

The unveiling of the 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d’Or award features the usual modern heavyweights, including Champions League winners Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, alongside domestic goal machines Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. 

Manchester United's midfield talisman Bruno Fernandes also scooped a highly deserved headline nomination following his recent breathtaking hat-trick masterclass. 

Advertisement

However, the collective list has been completely overshadowed by the high-profile omission of Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, sparking absolute digital warfare between rival supporters who are questioning the integrity of the entire voting process.

Bruno Fernandes has been tipped to win the Premier League Player of he Week.
Bruno Fernandes has been tipped to win the Premier League Player of he Week.

Read Also: ‘Give It To Bruno Immediately’: Fans Already Know The Winner For Premier League Player Of The Week After Hat-Trick Masterclass 

‘Let it Be Decided by Fans’: Fans propose radical voting shake-up

Because this year's voting window lacks a single player who has completely cleared the field domestically and internationally, the online soccer community is pushing a radical blueprint for the trophy's destiny. 

Advertisement

"I have an unpopular opinion," one viral tweet read on Tuesday evening. "Since it’s hard to choose the winner for this year’s Ballon d’Or, I think they should let it be decided by fans' votes." 

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the winner.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the winner.

While a public vote would inevitably cause a popularity contest between standard icons like Lionel Messi, who miraculously secured a spot on the list despite playing for Inter Miami, and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, it highlights the general public’s complete fatigue with traditional footballing institutions. 

Naturally, Ronaldo's ultra-loyal contingent quickly weaponised the text, screaming: "THE AGENDA AGAINST RONALDO IS VERY OBVIOUS... I think CR7 was right about this shiii!"

Advertisement

Read Also: ‘Expose That Fraud’: Al-Ittihad Brutally Mock Cristiano Ronaldo on Social Media After Cheeky Cheat Sheet Drama in Derby Defeat 

Ferran Torres and Sadio Mane selections branded a total disgrace

Beyond the great Ronaldo debate, tactical observers are losing their minds over the questionable inclusion of several squad players at the expense of white-hot elite talent. 

Advertisement
Sadio Mane shone for Al Nassr in midweek.
Sadio Mane shines for All Nassr.

The fact that Barcelona's out-of-favour winger Ferran Torres, Al-Qadsiah’s Julián Quinones, and an aging Sadio Mane earned 30-man status has left pundits thoroughly bewildered. 

"This is a shame," an angry supporter ranted on the timeline. "You left Desiré Doué, Bradley Barcola, Pedri, and Raphinha, and put Ferran Torres, Sadio Mané, Julian Quiñones??? Wtf.. I'm losing it." 

Mexico's Julián Quiñones scored the first goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup | IMAGO

Read Also: Fans Excel in Anger! Why Furious Nigerians Are Brandishing the NFF a ‘Useless Federation’ Over Shock Russia Rematch! 

Advertisement

Arsenal and Chelsea fans were equally toxic about the omission of elite shot-stoppers from the main block, questioning, "Goalkeepers get a different category or what? How is David Raya not in the list???" 

Whether the award lands in the hands of Vinícius Júnior or a surprise dark horse, this year's ceremony is guaranteed to be pure chaos.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Messi celebrates Argentina's win|| imago
Football
08.09.2026
Messi inches closer to Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or record
Scholes tells Carrick to bench star player
Premier League
08.09.2026
‘We don’t really know what he is’ - Scholes tells Carrick to bench star player against Man City
"Let It Be Decided By Fans' Votes" - Fans lose their minds as Ronaldo is snubbed, Fernandes tops 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist
Football
08.09.2026
"Let It Be Decided By Fans' Votes" - Fans lose their minds as Ronaldo is snubbed, Fernandes tops 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist
I think they don't like me — Yamal makes assessment on Dembele's Mbappe Ballon d'Or claim
Football
08.09.2026
I think they don't like me — Yamal makes assessment on Dembele's Mbappe Ballon d'Or claim
Yamal backs rival player to win key prize on Ballon d'Or gala night
Football
08.09.2026
Yamal backs rival player to win key prize on Ballon d'Or gala night
Nigeria vs Russia friendly match NFF fan reaction
Football
08.09.2026
‘Useless Federation’ - Furious Nigerians blast NFF over shock Russia friendly amid Super Eagles AFCON 2027 concerns