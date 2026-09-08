Super Falcons star Deborah Abiodun suffers season-ending injury

Nigerian international and Washington Spirit midfielder Deborah Abiodun has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 NWSL season, compounding a difficult period following the Super Falcons' failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Nigeria entered the tournament aiming for an 11th continental crown and a place at the World Cup in Brazil.

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Abiodun, named in Justine Madugu's 25-player squad, was expected to be a key figure in the midfield.

However, Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2027 FIFA World Cup after losing 2-1 to South Africa in a playoff.

Abiodun ruled out of the season

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Following her return to the Washington Spirit after participating in the WAFCON competition, the NWSL club confirmed on Monday that Abiodun will undergo surgery this week.

The 22-year-old was initially placed on the 45-day injury list earlier this month but has now been moved to the season-ending injury list, bringing her club campaign to a premature close.

Super Falcons midfielder Deborah Abiodun || Imago

Before her injury, Abiodun had made nine appearances for the Spirit, including four starts, accumulating 320 minutes on the pitch.

This professional setback comes as a big blow for the Super Falcons and their upcoming fixtures of games.

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With her NWSL season now over, Abiodun faces a lengthy recovery period after a challenging few weeks for both club and country.