‘Babatunde’ – NBA superstar Jaylen Brown visits Ooni of Ife, gets new name

NBA superstar and former Finals MVP with the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown, received a royal welcome in Ile-Ife on Monday by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The Philadelphia 76ers forward was honoured with the traditional Yoruba name “Babatunde.”

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According to the Ooni’s Senior Media Officer, Sodiq Lawal, the name Babatunde means “the father has returned” or “the ancestor has returned.”

NBA star Jaylen Brown visited the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at his palace in Ile-Ife and was honoured with the Yoruba ancestral name “Babatunde”, meaning “the father/ancestor has returned.” 🇳🇬🏀



The Ooni described the visit as an opportunity for Brown to reconnect with… pic.twitter.com/cZVnmOE3HJ — Depegan of Lagos 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@Mautiin01) September 7, 2026

Ogunwusi described it as Brown’s ancestral identity, formally linking the basketball star to his Yoruba heritage.

“This is to certify that you have been officially issued Babatunde as your traditional and ancestral name. Henceforth, you shall be known as Babatunde Jaylen Brown,” the Ooni told him.

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The monarch expressed confidence that the name would bring Brown good fortune and deepen his connection to Yoruba culture.

He highlighted Ile-Ife’s significance as the spiritual and historical centre of Yoruba civilisation and encouraged people of African descent in the diaspora to visit and reconnect with their ancestral roots.

Brown was at the centre of one of the biggest stories of the NBA off-season after being traded from the Boston Celtics to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jaylen Brown was named Finals MVP as the Boston Celtics won the NBA title in 2024

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The move paved the way for four-time champion LeBron James to join the Sixers, creating a formidable core alongside Joel Embiid and the potential of a big four with Tyrese Maxey.

The 29-year-old is widely regarded as one of the league’s most vocal and outspoken players and has consistently demonstrated a strong interest in connecting with his African heritage.