Liverpool legend renews criticism of Declan Rice, questions midfield credentials

Graeme Souness has once again voiced his strong reservations about Declan Rice, arguing that the Arsenal midfielder plays "too deep" and might be better suited for a defensive role.

Rice has been an important player for the Gunners since his arrival, helping the team claim their first Premier League title in 22 years.

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He has continued his impressive performance, having helped Arsenal claim a 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Chelsea in the London derby.

Despite Rice's pivotal role in Arsenal's recent success and his status as a key player for England, Souness remains unconvinced of his elite midfield capabilities.

Souness’ criticism of Rice

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The Liverpool legend previously labelled Rice "limited" following England's World Cup semi-final exit.

Speaking on Piers Morgan's "Football Uncensored" show, Souness elaborated on his critique after Arsenal's 2-1 weekend victory over Chelsea.

"How many times do you see him as the last man with the ball?" Souness questioned. "In the build-up, he's the last man.

Greame Souness | Credit: X

“He's sitting between two centre-halves or between the centre-half and the full-back. A lot of the time, he doesn't play in midfield."

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Souness described this deep-lying position as "old man's football" and "cheating", recalling an early career experience where he was reprimanded by teammates for dropping into the backline to receive the ball under no pressure.

"He plays too deep to affect the game," Souness continued. "I don't think he's got enough football. Let me tell you what he can do.

“He's the best defensive midfielder in the country right now; he smells danger. But then again, he's back there all the time."

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The former Scotland international suggested Rice's future might lie in central defence. "He's not a midfield player then, is he? I think he may be a centre-half," he stated. "He isn't the complete midfield player."

When challenged by Morgan, who called Rice world-class, Souness was dismissive, questioning if the midfielder would make the starting lineup for Europe's top clubs.

Arsenal star Declan Rice || Imago

"I'm not sure if he gets in Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, or Man City," Souness retorted. "If you want the best in that position, City had two of them—Fernandinho and Rodri.

“They played in midfield. Next time, please watch him. He goes in and gets it cheap under no pressure, a 10-yard pass off Gabriel, and passes it sideways."

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