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‘With all due respect to him’ - Inter Milan star not concerned about Mourinho’s reunion

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:53 - 08 September 2026
Inter Milan star not concerned about Mourinho’s reunion
Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez has brushed aside the significance of facing former manager Jose Mourinho, insisting the team's complete focus is on their Champions League clash with Real Madrid.
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Inter's recent Champions League campaigns have been a rollercoaster, featuring a run to the final followed by a premature group-stage exit last season. 

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They begin this season’s UCL league phase facing 15-time winners Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Ahead of the clash, the Argentine striker has emphasised the challenge posed by the Spanish champions.

Lautaro speaks on Mourinho

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Jose Mourinho, who famously guided Inter to an unprecedented treble in 2010, remains an iconic figure for the club's supporters. 

However, with his Real Madrid side set for a high-stakes European fixture, Martinez wants to prevent sentimentality from distracting the team.

Jose Mourinho, Real Madrid manager || Imago
Jose Mourinho, Real Madrid manager || Imago

When asked about the reunion with the "Special One", Martinez was direct. "Mourinho is a coach who has won important titles at Inter," he stated

"With all due respect to him, today we are focused on preparing for tomorrow’s match and doing our best."

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The challenge facing Inter has been amplified by Real Madrid's formidable summer transfer activity, which has bolstered their squad with both attacking threats and defensive solidity, establishing them as early contenders for the title.

"We’re facing a great team with many top-level players. We have our own strengths," Martinez commented on the upcoming tactical battle. 

Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan || Imago
Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan || Imago
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"We’re also ready to face Mbappe, one of the best in the world." He also acknowledged the opposition's overall quality, adding, "Madrid has strengthened very well. They’ve signed many quality players in defence."

Meanwhile, Mourinho has insisted that past glory means nothing ahead of the UCL reunion with Inter Milan

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