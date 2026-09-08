Advertisement

‘He's extremely lucky’ - Rooney claims Gabriel should have been sent off against Chelsea

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:40 - 08 September 2026
Rooney claims Gabriel should have been sent off
Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has argued that Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes should have been sent off against Chelsea.
Advertisement

The Gunners got one over their rivals Chelsea, defeating the Blues 2-1 in a comeback victory at the Emirates.

Advertisement

The Gunners overcame an early deficit to secure a crucial win in their third Premier League match, with goals from Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard overturning Morgan Rogers's second-minute strike. 

However, a contentious early incident involving Gabriel in the first-half has become a major talking point.

Rooney reacts to Gabriel's red card incident 

Advertisement

Rooney, speaking as a pundit, believes the Brazilian centre-back was fortunate to remain on the pitch after a clash with Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. 

Fellow analyst Ashley Young suggested the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) failed to properly review the situation.

Wayne Rooney, Man United legend || Imago
Wayne Rooney, Man United legend || Imago

The controversy occurred during a scramble from a set-piece in the sixth minute. As players vied for the ball, a grounded Gabriel's boot made contact with Martinez's face. 

The Chelsea keeper required medical attention, but referee Chris Kavanagh took no action, a decision upheld by VAR.

Advertisement

Speaking on Match of the Day, Rooney was adamant that the challenge warranted a red card. "You don't really see it at first, but when you see the replay and slow it down, Martinez has got the ball in his hands and [Gabriel] boots him in the head," he stated.

"He's got the ball in two hands, he's way over the top of the ball, and he boots him in the head. So I think he's extremely lucky to stay on the pitch."

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes || Imago
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes || Imago
Advertisement

Young, Rooney's former teammate, concurred. "I'm exactly the same way," he said. "When the ball's on the floor there, and you see Martinez has got it in his hands, Gabriel kicks so high and kicks him in the head... 

“I'm not sure why it's not gone to VAR, and they've not properly studied it because he's nowhere near the ball. So I think he's got away with one there."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Rooney claims Gabriel should have been sent off
Premier League
08.09.2026
‘He's extremely lucky’ - Rooney claims Gabriel should have been sent off against Chelsea
Liverpool legend renews criticism of Declan Rice
Premier League
08.09.2026
Liverpool legend renews criticism of Declan Rice, questions midfield credentials
FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: China coach reveals how he plans to stop Nigeria's Falconets
Super Falcons
08.09.2026
FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: China coach reveals how he plans to stop Nigeria's Falconets
Why José Mourinho and Cristian Chivu Are Ready For Pure Tactical Warfare Tonight At The Bernabéu!
Football
08.09.2026
‘That Chapter Closed’ - Jose Mourinho insists past glory means nothing ahead UCL reunion with Inter Milan
6 Games, 8 Goals! In-Form Kelechi Iheanacho Sends Deafening AFCON Message to Eric Chelle via Turkish Second-Tier Masterclass
Football
08.09.2026
Senior Man Is Back - Why Iheanacho’s six-game scoring streak is driving Eric Chelle crazy
I spoke to Osimhen – Rafa Leao reveals first move before joining Galatasaray
Football
08.09.2026
I spoke to Osimhen – Rafa Leao reveals first move before joining Galatasaray