‘He's extremely lucky’ - Rooney claims Gabriel should have been sent off against Chelsea

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has argued that Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes should have been sent off against Chelsea.

The Gunners got one over their rivals Chelsea, defeating the Blues 2-1 in a comeback victory at the Emirates.

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The Gunners overcame an early deficit to secure a crucial win in their third Premier League match, with goals from Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard overturning Morgan Rogers's second-minute strike.

However, a contentious early incident involving Gabriel in the first-half has become a major talking point.

Rooney reacts to Gabriel's red card incident

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Rooney, speaking as a pundit, believes the Brazilian centre-back was fortunate to remain on the pitch after a clash with Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Fellow analyst Ashley Young suggested the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) failed to properly review the situation.

Wayne Rooney, Man United legend || Imago

The controversy occurred during a scramble from a set-piece in the sixth minute. As players vied for the ball, a grounded Gabriel's boot made contact with Martinez's face.

The Chelsea keeper required medical attention, but referee Chris Kavanagh took no action, a decision upheld by VAR.

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Speaking on Match of the Day, Rooney was adamant that the challenge warranted a red card. "You don't really see it at first, but when you see the replay and slow it down, Martinez has got the ball in his hands and [Gabriel] boots him in the head," he stated.

"He's got the ball in two hands, he's way over the top of the ball, and he boots him in the head. So I think he's extremely lucky to stay on the pitch."

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes || Imago

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Young, Rooney's former teammate, concurred. "I'm exactly the same way," he said. "When the ball's on the floor there, and you see Martinez has got it in his hands, Gabriel kicks so high and kicks him in the head...