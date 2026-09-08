‘That Chapter Closed’ - Jose Mourinho insists past glory means nothing ahead UCL reunion with Inter Milan

Why José Mourinho and Cristian Chivu Are Ready For Pure Tactical Warfare Tonight At The Bernabéu!

Why José Mourinho and Cristian Chivu Are Ready For Pure Tactical Warfare Tonight At The Bernabéu!

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has drawing a definitive line between the past and the present ahead of tonight’s monumental UEFA Champions League opener against Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu. The blockbuster fixture marks a highly emotional reunion for Mourinho against the Italian giants he famously guided to a historic treble in 2010.

The Emotional Reunion: Tonight's match features an incredible "teacher vs student" storyline, with Inter Milan now managed by Cristian Chivu, a key defensive pillar of Mourinho's legendary 2010 San Siro squad.

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Mourinho’s Stand: The Portuguese tactician firmly shut down comparisons to his first stint in Madrid, stating that while he is entirely excited to chase European glory, his historical legacy has nothing to do with tonight's fixture.

Injury Crisis: Real Madrid enter the Group Stage curtain-raiser heavily handicapped, navigating an absolute crisis with three suspensions and five key players sidelined with injuries.

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The grandest stage in European football is officially back tonight, and it is bringing a narrative straight out of a Hollywood script.

Jose Mourinho is set to guide Real Madrid into a decisive Matchday 1 clash against Inter Milan at 8:00 PM WAT, facing the very club where he secured footballing immortality.

Adding an extra layer of ultimate drama to the evening, the Nerazzurri are now led by Chivu, who won everything under Mourinho's tutelage.

Despite the overwhelming waves of nostalgia flooding the buildup, Mourinho was quick to drop a blunt reality check during his pre-match press conference.

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"I have had two separate spells at Real Madrid. I wrapped up my work in 2013; we won what we won and lost what we lost... that chapter closed,” he stated.

“But this has nothing to do with the past. These are two different moments in Real Madrid's history."

Jose Mourinho and Chivu during their Inter Milan days.

‘Chivu Will Always Be One of My Own’ — Mourinho sets sentiment aside

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The mutual respect between the two managers is completely palpable, but both have made it clear that competitive instincts will take over the moment the referee blows the whistle.

Mourinho affectionately labeled his former defender a special part of his footballing family but insisted friendships are paused for 90 minutes.

"During the game, I won't be thinking about the past. Chivu will always be one of my own," the Madrid boss explained. "I'm very happy for him and what he's achieving. I'll greet him before and after the game. During the game, it’s all about the match."

Jose Mourinho in training for Inter.

Chivu echoed this elite sentiment, calling Mourinho a "special person" who supported him through severe personal difficulties, while fiercely asserting his own managerial identity: "I have never copied anyone. I have my own idea of football."

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Los Blancos face brutal squad blackout against flying Inter

While Inter arrive in Madrid riding an absolute high, sitting unbeaten in Serie A with 9 points and fresh off a Lautaro Martínez-inspired 3-2 comeback over Napoli, Mourinho is dealing with a catastrophic selection crisis.

Real Madrid’s momentum took a severe hit over the weekend, falling to a 1-0 La Liga defeat against Real Betis after Kylian Mbappe uncharacteristically missed a late penalty.

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Tonight, Mourinho is forced into heavy squad rotation with Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Güler, and Bernardo Silva all serving carry-over European suspensions.

Compounding the misery, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, and Raul Asencio are all stuck in the treatment room.

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde | IMAGO

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