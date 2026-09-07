King of Naija! Super Eagles forward blasts past Victor Osimhen & Ajibade to claim coveted award

Trabzonspor and Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu has been crowned the Naija Baller of the Week following his match-winning display in the Turkish top flight. The towering forward successfully beat out high-profile competition from Victor Osimhen and Rasheedat Ajibade to claim the individual crown.

The Decisive Brace: Paul Onuachu secured the weekly award by scoring two clinical goals to inspire Trabzonspor to a dominant home victory over Genclerbirligi.

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Beating the Best: Onuachu successfully edged out Victor Osimhen, who bagged his sixth of the season for Galatasaray, and Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who scored in PSG's opener.

National Team Statement: With international selection windows rapidly opening, Onuachu's multi-goal display has completely altered the tactical conversation for national team selectors.

The race for the undisputed crown of Nigeria's finest performer abroad went completely down to the wire this weekend, but a new king has officially emerged.

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Trabzonspor’s towering centre forward Paul Onuachu has been named the Naija Baller of the Week, narrowly beating out heavy competition from Galatasaray’s talisman Victor Osimhen and Paris Saint-Germain Feminine skipper Rasheedat Ajibade.

Onuachu put on an absolute clinical masterclass on home soil, tearing Genclerbirligi's defensive structure to absolute shreds with a decisive, match-defining brace.

While several Nigerian stars found the back of the net across Europe, Onuachu’s heavy movement inside the penalty box and his raw, direct impact on the final result comfortably tipped the scales in his favour.

The one who opened the scoring at Papara Park: 𝗣𝗮𝘂𝗹 𝗢𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗰𝗵𝘂! 💪#TSvGB pic.twitter.com/OZZ5YCoF7U — Trabzonspor English (@TrabzonsporEN) September 6, 2026

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When you break down the numbers, Onuachu’s claim to the weekly throne is completely undeniable.

Walking away from a league match with two goals is the single strongest statistical statement a striker can make, with his early strikes completely setting the aggressive tone for Trabzonspor's victory.

Unlike many of his international compatriots who either tasted bitter defeat or saw their individual goals overshadowed by catastrophic team collapses, Onuachu delivered the cleanest goal-to-influence ratio of the entire weekend.

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Furthermore, with the Super Eagles coaching staff actively drawing up tactical blueprints for the impending international window, a multi-goal explosion at this exact stage carries monumental weight for national-team planners looking to secure a flawless qualifying campaign.

Why Onuachu won

Naturally, fans have questioned why world-class names like Osimhen or Ajibade were bypassed for the honour despite hitting major milestones of their own.

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While Osimhen was the central narrative of European football after netting an incredible sixth goal of the season during Galatasaray’s chaotic away win, his subsequent high-profile adductor muscle injury heavily undercuts what could have been a perfect weekend.

On the other side of Europe, Ajibade was absolutely majestic during PSG’s comfortable 2-0 cruise over RC Lens, showcasing elite leadership and playmaking efficiency.

But a single goal in a routine victory is ultimately edged out by Onuachu’s decisive brace.

Naija Stars Abroad: Osimhen & Onuachu hit injury heartbreak as Ajibade lights up Paris

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